Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest Expands to Eight Days This Year

All-star Lineup to Perform at Reggae Sumfest, July 15 – 22

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s iconic music festival Reggae Sumfest has been expanded to eight days this year, according to Downsound Entertainment, festival owners since 2016. Thousands of reggae and dancehall fans from across the world will be descending on the island to attend the 26th staging of the “Greatest Reggae Show on Earth,” from July 15 – 22 in Montego Bay.

This year’s festival has attracted some of the genre’s biggest names, including Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley, Beres Hammond, Capleton, Bounty Killer, I-Octane, Spice and Raging Fyah.

Patrons are in for an extra treat this year as for the first time, a Latin flavor has been added with Mexican reggae artist Jah Fabio set to perform on Friday night.

“Jamaica is the birthplace of reggae music, and this world class festival, Reggae Sumfest, affords music lovers an opportunity to enjoy some of their favorite artists in a great setting,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Summer is an exciting time to visit Jamaica and this event is one of the many activities visitors can enjoy as they immerse themselves in our culture, interact with our people and experience our scrumptious cuisine.”

Reggae Sumfest Activities

Sumfest Colorfest Beach Party on Sunday, July 15

Sumfest Street Jam on Monday, July 16

Sumfest All White Party on Tuesday, July 17

Sumfest Blitz on Wednesday, July 18

Sumfest Inspire Awards & Heavyweight Clash on Thursday, July 19

Reggae Industry Symposium & Sumfest Dancehall Night on Friday, July 20

Sumfest Reggae Night on Saturday, July 21

Sumfest Morning Medz on Sunday, July 22

Reggae Sumfest Hotel Packages

With the festival dates fast approaching, hotels are filling up quickly with many already sold out.

Hotel partner and Platinum Sponsor Iberostar Hotels & Resort , the all-inclusive luxury five-star property is offering the following Reggae Sumfest packages for July 20 – 22:

Hotel Single (per person/per night) Double (per person/per night) Iberostar Beach US$210 US$170 Iberostar Suites US$256 US$196 Iberostar Grand US$329 US$249

Other partners offering special Reggae Sumfest packages include: Deja All-Inclusive Resort, Grand Palladium Jamaica & Lady Hamilton Resorts & Spa, Holiday Inn Resort, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Round Hill Hotel & Villas, Sandals Resorts, Sea Gardens Beach Resort and The Wexford Hotel.

Click here for more information about Jamaica or planning your trip to Reggae Sumfest.