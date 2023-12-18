SOUTH FLORIDA – Caribbean Journal has released the results of the 10th annual Caribbean Travel Awards, the region’s premier celebration of travel, tourism and hospitality.

This year’s winners cover 29 different categories, celebrating the best of the Caribbean in the calendar year, selected by Caribbean Journal’s editorial team of the world’s top experts on Caribbean travel and tourism.

“The Caribbean Travel Awards is the premier celebration of excellence in Caribbean travel and tourism, and this year’s slate of winners is as vibrant as ever,” said Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal. “Congratulations to all those who work so tirelessly to solidify the Caribbean’s place as the world’s ultimate travel destination.”

Caribbean Destination of the Year : Nassau Paradise Island

: Nassau Paradise Island Caribbean Hotel of the Year : Harbour Village Beach Club, Bonaire

: Harbour Village Beach Club, Bonaire Small Hotel of the Year : Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, Aruba

: Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, Aruba Caribbean All-Inclusive of the Year : The Verandah Antigua

: The Verandah Antigua Small All-Inclusive of the Year : Hammock Cove, Antigua

: Hammock Cove, Antigua Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year : Marsha Henderson, St Kitts

: Marsha Henderson, St Kitts Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year : Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority

: Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority Caribbean Hotelier of the Year : Janelle Hopkin, Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada

: Janelle Hopkin, Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada Caribbean Tourist Board of the Year : Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

: Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Wellness Resort of the Year : Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic

: Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic Golf Resort of the Year : Aurora Anguilla

: Aurora Anguilla Dive Resort of the Year : Small Hope Bay Lodge, The Bahamas

: Small Hope Bay Lodge, The Bahamas Innovative Destination of the Year : US Virgin Islands

: US Virgin Islands Culinary Destination of the Year : Antigua and Barbuda

: Antigua and Barbuda Cruise Destination of the Year : St Thomas

: St Thomas Sustainable Destination of the Year : The Bahamas

: The Bahamas Culture Destination of the Year : Curacao

: Curacao Luxury Destination of the Year : Cayman Islands

: Cayman Islands Wedding Destination of the Year : Antigua and Barbuda

: Antigua and Barbuda Honeymoon Destination of the Year : Aruba

: Aruba Yachting Destination of the Year : British Virgin Islands

: British Virgin Islands Caribbean Airport of the Year : Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica

: Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica Caribbean Restaurant of the Year : Le Pressoir, St Martin

: Le Pressoir, St Martin Caribbean Bar of the Year: The Dilly Club, Paradise Island, The Bahamas