By June 4, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Wellness Tourism Round Table to be Staged with Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism

Wellness Tourism Round Table to be Staged with Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett,

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (file photo)

NEGRIL, Jamaica – Partners of Wellness Wednesdays & Access Jamaica WhatsApp Social Media Network in association with Carib Academy, online eLearning platform, invite you to a scheduled Zoom Wellness Tourism Roundtable meeting with Hon. Edmund Bartlett,  Jamaica’s Tourism Minister on June 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (Jamaica Time) 8:00 p.m. EDT (US and Canada) via ZOOM platform.

The Wellness Tourism Round Table is convened by Sharon Parris-Chambers, Wellness Tourism Consultant & Co-founder of Caribbean Health Tourism & Spa Conference (2005-2009) and partners:  Theo Chambers, (Marketing Consultant & Co-founder of Caribbean Health Tourism & Spa Conference); Claudia Gardner (Journalist & Bee farmer); Diana McIntyre-Pike (founder Countrystyle Community Tourism & Villages as Businesses & Tourism Consultant/Trainer); Elizabeth Terry (NLP Master Trainer); Wolde Kristos (Tourism Consultant).

If you are a stakeholder in the Wellness Tourism industry, this is an opportunity to voice your opinion on the way forward in a Post COVID19 ‘New Normal’ world.

How can your Wellness Interventions make a difference and help transform Jamaica’s Wellness Industry?

Space is limited; if you want a seat at the Round Table, please send an email to Sharon@caribstore.com or call 876-275-3169 for an invitation.

The group welcomes the participation of traditional healers & practitioners, manufacturers, herbalists, hoteliers – resorts – villas, spa directors, spa technicians, lifestyle transformation centers, community wellness and rural spas to name a few.

Spread the love
Posted in: Travel
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: