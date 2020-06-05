NEGRIL, Jamaica – Partners of Wellness Wednesdays & Access Jamaica WhatsApp Social Media Network in association with Carib Academy, online eLearning platform, invite you to a scheduled Zoom Wellness Tourism Roundtable meeting with Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Tourism Minister on June 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (Jamaica Time) 8:00 p.m. EDT (US and Canada) via ZOOM platform.

The Wellness Tourism Round Table is convened by Sharon Parris-Chambers, Wellness Tourism Consultant & Co-founder of Caribbean Health Tourism & Spa Conference (2005-2009) and partners: Theo Chambers, (Marketing Consultant & Co-founder of Caribbean Health Tourism & Spa Conference); Claudia Gardner (Journalist & Bee farmer); Diana McIntyre-Pike (founder Countrystyle Community Tourism & Villages as Businesses & Tourism Consultant/Trainer); Elizabeth Terry (NLP Master Trainer); Wolde Kristos (Tourism Consultant).

If you are a stakeholder in the Wellness Tourism industry, this is an opportunity to voice your opinion on the way forward in a Post COVID19 ‘New Normal’ world.

How can your Wellness Interventions make a difference and help transform Jamaica’s Wellness Industry?

Space is limited; if you want a seat at the Round Table, please send an email to Sharon@caribstore.com or call 876-275-3169 for an invitation.

The group welcomes the participation of traditional healers & practitioners, manufacturers, herbalists, hoteliers – resorts – villas, spa directors, spa technicians, lifestyle transformation centers, community wellness and rural spas to name a few.