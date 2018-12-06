Jamaica Ranks Number Five Among Kayak’s Top Trending Destinations

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica is one of the top five trending destinations to travel to in January 2019 as designated by international travel website Kayak.

In a recent report by Kayak.com, Jamaica landed at number five among the top ten trending destinations which included locations such as Palm Springs, Florence, Zurich and New Orleans.

This designation underscores the island’s popularity as a vacation destination among world travelers.

For its report, travel search engine Kayak looked at flight destinations with the greatest year-over-year increase in searches for the top 100 most searched destinations for travel dates starting Dec. 25 through Dec. 31 and ending Jan.1 through Jan. 2, 2019. It looked at searches conducted January to August on the U.S. Kayak site.

“Jamaica’s inclusion in Kayak’s top trending destinations speaks volumes about our diverse product that tick the bucket list of world travelers,” said Donovan White Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Our food, music and culture are just a few of the things which have attracted millions of visitors to our shores and our partners have done a great job in promoting this rich diversity.”

With the holidays fast approaching, travellers may wish to consider booking Jamaica as there’s so much to see and do in 2019. The destination’s allure can be attributed to the warmth of its people, the natural beauty and the sheer adventure that can be experienced.

Whether it is a hike to the Blue Mountains or biking in the hilly terrain to climbing the 600-foot cascading Dunn’s River Falls, or just exploring the massive underground caverns at the Green Grotto Caves.

If the beach is a draw, there are a range of options from which one can choose. In Montego Bay, visitors can enjoy a relaxing day at the iconic Doctor’s Cave Beach or soak up some sun and fun at Negril’s Seven Mile Beach or have some family time at Frenchman’s Cove in Port Antonio.

Looking to experience the island’s culture, there’s no shortage of events in Jamaica.

Starting New Year’s Day, Carnival festivities get underway in Jamaica with a Sunrise Breakfast Party. Following the January 1 event, other activities will take place across the island leading up to the Road March on April 28, which coincides with Easter.

Another staple on the live music events calendar is Rebel Salute, which takes place January 18 and 19 in Ocho Rios for the 26th anniversary of the event. The festival is a true cultural immersion with unique Jamaican vegetarian cuisine complimenting the authentic Jamaican music and crafts throughout the event.