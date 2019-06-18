Bahamas Director General of Tourism Leads Delegation at Caribbean Tourism Organization Week NYC 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE – Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Joy Jibrilu, led the Bahamas contingent at the recent Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Week 2019, in New York City.

The Bahamas team under the leadership of the Director General included the local staff of the Bahamas Tourist Office, New York as well as a Bahamian culinary team that represented The Bahamas in CTO’s Annual Rum and Rhythm Festival.

The annual week of activities in New York City is organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization. CTO has long held that the event which draws tourism officials, industry executives, the media, the Caribbean Diaspora, travel agents, consumers and students is an opportunity to “showcase the best of Caribbean tourism.”

In addition to taking part in many of the week-long activities and events, the Bahamas Tourism’s top executive, DG Jibrilu also provided interviews with various local media houses and Caribbean newspapers.

The event also provided an opportunity for the Bahamas DG to be a part of a Caribbean Marketing Conference for Ministers, Commissioners, Directors of Tourism and other Industry Representatives.

According to CTO, The week in New York is organized annually to combine business sessions and consumer-oriented events with food, fashion, entertainment, sales and networking opportunities and overall “create awareness of the Caribbean’s diverse product offerings.”

A popular event annually, The Rum and Rhythm (scholarship benefit) featured the traditional and national dishes and drinks from CTO member countries. The Bahamian culinary team headed by Chef Kermit Mackey prepared Conch Empanadas, Coconut Flavored Shrimp and Grits, Pulled Pork on Plantain Chips, Mini Rum Cakes and Bread Pudding, all inspired by Bahamian flavors.