Antigua and Barbuda Wins Caribbean Journal’s Caribbean Travel Awards

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA – The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has achieved top scores this year, winning Caribbean Journal’s Caribbean Travel Award for Caribbean Tourist Board of the Year based on their stellar performance in 2023. The Caribbean Journal’s Caribbean Travel Awards celebrates the people and places contributing to the Caribbean’s astonishing success — and ensuring that it continues, from the region’s best hotels to its top tourism executives to the islands setting themselves apart in fields like food, romance, sustainability and innovation, as selected by Caribbean Journal’s editorial team, leading experts on Caribbean travel and tourism.

Antigua and Barbuda’s winning streak continued as the destination received additional accolades for Wedding Destination of the Year and Culinary Destination of the Year, in the awards announced by Caribbean Journal.

Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez, called the wins, “a demonstration of the strong performance of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and the tourism industry teams during the year”. “Brand Antigua and Barbuda, has a clear vision that has been developed based on the inputs and feedback of our tourism stakeholders across various sectors. Through partnership and collaboration, we continue to elevate our tourism offerings and experiences showcasing our talents and the uniqueness of Antigua and Barbuda. To be recognized by our peers in the region is an honour, and I am tremendously proud of the work of our teams.”

Tourism Growth in Antigua and Barbuda

“Antigua and Barbuda has experienced meteoric growth in tourism over the last few years,” said Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal. “The twin-island destination’s performance in the 10th annual Caribbean Travel Awards is a testament to that success. From a Caribbean-leading culinary movement to its place as a world-class wedding destination, Antigua and Barbuda and the ABTA are a model for the rest of the region.”

During 2023 the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority hosted the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week in May and laid out the red carpet for couples visiting the destination during Antigua and Barbuda Romance Month in June.

“I want to congratulate our entire team for their commitment to working diligently to ensure Antigua and Barbuda sets itself apart from other destinations. Our main priority is to continue increasing airlift growth, producing unique campaigns and marketing initiatives and focusing on sustainability. Winning several of the prestigious awards is a great achievement and highlights the endless dedication we devote towards promoting the destination and contributing to the success of our island’s tourism industry.” stated Colin James, CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

The Verandah Antigua and Hammock Cove also took home awards. The Verandah Antigua won Caribbean All-Inclusive Resort of the Year and Hammock Cove won Small All-Inclusive of the Year.