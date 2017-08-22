Music Festival, Vujaday promises a unique experience in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – From April 4th-8th, 2018, the stunning Caribbean island of Barbados will be graced with a new week long music festival, Vujaday,

Vujaday, is defined as “an entirely new experience” and “like nothing you have ever seen or felt before,” the festival will take place in a unique location each of its five days, leaving the first and last day of the week long journey for travel.

This unique format will keep the festival fresh for both tourists and locals alike, giving those new to the island a much wider experience than they would normally get on a typical holiday. These five events will run from Wednesday through Sunday during Vujaday with the largest event on Saturday.

Events will take place at Farley Hill, Holetown, South Beach Zone, and the East and West coasts of the island.

Beyond a cultural exploration that will allow guests to visit key regions of Barbados throughout their journey, the debut festival will also curate a lineup focused on different styles of house and techno, roping in internationally renowned DJs and local favorites.

An electronic event of this scale has yet to take place in Barbados, and is meant to create an unforgettable experience for locals and travelers.

The team behind Vujaday will be bringing decades of experience in the festival and event space to the beautiful island of Barbados.

This includes industry veterans that have been involved in the creation and operation of Toronto based events like Digital Dreams Music Festival, Electric Island, World Electronic Music Festival and All Day I Dream, along with Further Future in the USA and SXM Festival in the Caribbean.

The founders have also owned and operated world renowned clubs in Toronto such as Footwork Nightclub, Coda, The Hoxton and The Velvet Underground.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring a major electronic festival to Barbados,” says Ryan Kruger, Vujaday co-founder and president of The RKET Group. The island is brimming with a vivid culture and amazing sights to take in, and we wanted to make sure that the festival format allowed for guests to experience more than just a single location while enjoying music from around the world.”

Vujaday also boasts a unique industry partnership with creative media agency The Confluence, whose publicity and content services have driven successful campaigns for well-known music festivals, brands and conferences around the globe for nearly a decade.

To ensure the local culture is well-represented throughout Vujaday Music Festival, the team has also brought on Norman Barrow, the managing director of A&B Music Supplies in Barbados. He has been an integral part of the music, entertainment and production business in Barbados and the Caribbean for the past 40 years, and has been involved in some of the region’s most significant events.

Click image below to watch preview of Vujaday: