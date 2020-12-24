St. Kitts & Nevis Temporarily Suspends British Airways Service from the UK

[Basseterre, St. Kitts] – St. Kitts & Nevis has temporarily suspended British Airways flights from the UK effective Saturday, December 26, 2020 to January 2, 2021.

An update will be given in relation to the Federation resuming service. In addition, any International Traveler who arrives from the UK will be required to quarantine at their hotel and not “Vacation in Place” for the duration of their stay or mandatory 14 day quarantine in the Federation, for December 26, 2020 to January 2, 2021.

The UK has reported a new strain of coronavirus which, according to the WHO, has “increased transmissibility.” As such, several nations around the world have suspended travel from the UK until more is known about the Covid-19 varient.

The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis will continue to monitor the developing situation in the UK and will update the protocols accordingly.

All persons who have arrived to St. Kitts from the UK to-date were required to present a negative RT-PCR test upon arrival, underwent a health screening at the airport and will remain at their approved hotel and undergo serial testing for the duration of their stay in St. Kitts & Nevis.

Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Nevis Tourism Authority websites for updates and information on travel requirements.