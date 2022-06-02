Vacation ‘Saint Lucia Style’ This Summer, With Dozens Of Travel Specials

[CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA ] – Summer in Saint Lucia means sun-kissed beaches, bountiful sunshine, rainforests teeming with wildlife, therapeutic sulphur springs, energizing live music, quiet evenings under the stars, cocktails and dinner with loved ones, and plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories. Travelers now have extra incentive to discover summer ‘Saint Lucia Style’ with up to 60 percent off at more than 20 hotels and resorts and special offers on tours and excursions.

The Discover Summer Saint Lucia Style offers page outlines all special deals and discounts available at participating properties – from intimate inns and boutiques to quiet bed and breakfasts to luxury resorts – catering to families, couples, honeymooners, wellness enthusiasts and more. Butler service, rooms with private plunge pools, all-inclusive options, family-focused programs, spa treatments and dining deals are just a few of the amenities being offered through September 30, 2022.

Participating Locations

Participating hotels include Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel; Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort; Akasha Luxury Villa; Mountain View Apartment; Nescape; Marigot Bay Resort Spa and Marina; Theresa Apartment Rentals; Coco Palm Hotel; Ti Kaye Resort and Spa; Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa; Serenity at Coconut Bay; Marigot Beach Club & Dive Resort; Chateau Joyeux; The Landings Resort and Spa; Anse Chastanet; Jade Mountain; Bay Gardens Resorts; Calabash Cove Resort and Spa; Tet Rouge; Ashiana Villa in Marigot Bay; Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort; Brise de Mer; Villa Cadasse; Harbour #6 and Tamarind Villa. Sample tours and excursions offering special discounts and deals include horseback riding, Castries city walking tours, private sunset cruises, ziplining and rum and chocolate tasting tours.

Saint Lucia boasts nearly 100 miles of coastline and pristine beaches with crystal clear waters, with activities and accommodations that suit travelers who want to be active or just enjoy relaxation Caribbean-style. While in Saint Lucia, visitors will enjoy the newly-renovated facilities at tranquil Hummingbird Beach in Soufriere and the recently expanded mud baths in Sulphur Springs Park (the most Instagrammed spot in Saint Lucia). Additional sought-after summer activities include cooling off at Toraille Falls, taking in the spectacular 360-degree views of the island and the signature Pitons from Tet Paul Nature Trail, and snorkeling or diving at two dozen colorful marine-rich dive sites.

Major airline carriers offer direct or connecting flights to Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) from all major U.S. gateways. Including New York, New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte and Dallas.