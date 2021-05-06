National Travel Advisor Day: A Time to Celebrate and Elevate The Gatekeepers of the Industry

[ATLANTA] – Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) in conjunction with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is celebrating National Travel Advisor Day on May 5, 2021. They are recognizing advisors for their positive efforts in promoting and selling travel to the region. Not only do travel advisors serve the needs of their clients, but they contribute to the generation of well needed economic activity throughout the region.

During the past year, amid border restrictions, shifting protocols and property closures in over 25 different Caribbean destinations, travel advisors have provided ongoing status updates to keep their clients informed. And, inspired to defer their travel plans to the Caribbean. As new travel policies are being implemented by governments, airlines, cruise lines and tour operators, travel advisors will continue to play a vital role. By not only selling the destinations and their unique offerings, but also selling overall confidence in the health and safety of the region.

Caribbean Tourism Recovery

Post-pandemic, the recovery of Caribbean tourism will be largely driven by the efforts of the travel advisor community. On National Travel Advisor Day, TASC is calling on all industry partners to use the opportunity to educate travelers, suppliers, policymakers, and the media about the critical role that advisors play as gatekeepers of the tourism industry. TASC will share Proud Moments During the Pandemic by highlighting stories about how travel advisors have made a significant difference in facilitating client itineraries to the Caribbean. Follow TASC on Facebook and Instagram to join the conversation and to post or repost content using the hashtags #TravelAdvisorDay or #useatraveladvisor to celebrate and elevate travel advisors.

“At TASC, it is all about serving the needs of our valued travel advisors and on National Travel Advisor Day, we want to show our appreciation for all of their hard work in keeping visitors informed and inspired about developments in the Caribbean, especially during the pandemic. We offer our sincere thanks for their dedication and support. TASC is committed to providing the resources that they need to reboot their businesses. And, to get back on track in doing the job that they love. Which is creating exciting Caribbean experiences for their clients,” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder

Caribbean Virtual Expo

As two organizations that are committed to the economic growth and development of the Caribbean, TASC and OECS will collaborate to host the first Caribbean Virtual Expo on June 17, 2021. The one-day event will be staged as part of the Caribbean Heritage Month Celebrations under the theme “From Survival to Sustainability: Charting the Future Course of Caribbean Tourism.”

This initiative is designed to provide travel advisors with the hands-on education, product information and resources that they will need to navigate the marketplace in the “new normal.” The Expo will feature several industry leaders and exhibitors and will provide ”big vision and actionable tactics” to help rebuild the Caribbean travel business. The Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo will bring the energy of a virtual, global audience to the Expo and travel advisors can participate from the comfort of their homes or offices.

The Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo officially launched on National Travel Advisor Day. The TASC/OECS Team anticipates that the day will be spent encouraging travel advisors to register. Plus igniting conversations about how they can continue to generate sales. Especially while making a significant economic impact, in one of the most tourism-dependent regions of the world.