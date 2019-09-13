Caribbean Hotels Unite For Online Travel Auction to Support Bahamas

CHTA urges travelers to vacation in the Caribbean and help victims of Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI – From Aruba to Jamaica and The Bahamas to Bermuda, hotels and resorts have joined with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) to launch an online action to help support the long-term recovery of the northwestern islands of the Bahamas.

Lovers of the Caribbean as well as those who are looking to fall in love with the Caribbean for the first time will have many destinations and hotels to choose from as they shop and bid on vacation options, while helping those in need, according to CHTA’s President, Barbados-based hotelier Patricia Affonso-Dass.

She thanked hotels and resorts throughout the Caribbean basin, and a resort as far afield as Austria for donating room stays which the travelling public can bid on through the Charitybuzz online fundraising portal.

The public is urged to shop, bid and show their support by visiting Charity Buzz -Caribbean Hotels for Bahamas.

“We are thankful for the contributions of our hotel and resort partners to assist the people of The Bahamas during this very difficult period,” said Affonso-Dass, who also invited the public to support the cause and enjoy the opportunity to travel to the Caribbean, including parts of The Bahamas which were unaffected by Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian unleashed unimaginable destruction to The Abacos and Grand Bahama, destroying critical infrastructure, thousands of homes and businesses, and uprooting the lives of tens of thousands of residents, who are now homeless.

“The recovery will be long and painful,” said Frank Comito, CHTA’s Director General and CEO, who noted that many hoteliers have come together to offer an array of accommodation options to one of the world’s most desirable travel destinations. “Whether you are shopping for a romantic escape, a family gathering, a business retreat, a personal getaway or a holiday gift, there’s much to choose from – all while helping to support people in need,” he said.

“Caribbean Hotels Unite for The Bahamas” is a joint fundraising initiative between CHTA and the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) to bring relief to the people of The Abacos and Grand Bahama, who have been seriously impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The funds raised will be made available to meet the most urgent needs identified by CHTA and BHTA.

A former Bahamian resident, Comito, who was Executive Vice President for BHTA for over 10 years and served in a similar capacity before that with the Nassau Tourism Development Board, reminded the traveling public that most of The Bahamas escaped serious damage from the hurricane.

“Nassau, Paradise Island, The Exumas, Eleuthera, Andros, Cat Island, Bimini, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Acklins/Crooked Island, Ragged Island, Mayaguana and Inagua each present great travel options for the public as do more than 30 other destinations throughout the Caribbean,” added Comito.

“The best way to help The Bahamas is to travel to The Bahamas,” he said.

Bidding on hotel stays is open to the public at: Charity Buzz -Caribbean Hotels for Bahamas.

CHTA is still accepting donated room stays. Hotels interested in pledging a 3- to 7-night vacation package to be auctioned through Charitybuzz, can email information@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com or call +1 305 443-3040.

For details on other ways people can help, visit the following sites: