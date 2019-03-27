Arsht Center Celebrates its 13th Anniversary with Concert & Caribbean Themed After Party

MIAMI – As a highlight of its 13th Anniversary Season, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has planned a spectacular evening for all arts and culture enthusiasts to enjoy.

Hosted inside its beautiful Ziff Ballet Opera House on Saturday, April 6, 7pm, the Arsht Center’s 13TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT: MIAMI FUSION will feature a star-studded show starring multi Grammy Award-winning sensation JUANES (@juanes) and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend, BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL (@bstokesmitchell).

“PARTY ON THE PLAZA” – A CARIBBEAN THEMED AFTER PARTY

Immediately following the concert, guests are invited to continue the festivities at PARTY ON THE PLAZA, a joyous and vibrant after-party celebrating Miami’s Caribbean carnival traditions on the Center’s Thomson Plaza for the Arts.

Chaired by South Florida philanthropists Marlon and Carla Hill, the event will feature free cocktails, desserts, DJs and live music in front of the Center’s iconic Carnival Tower.

The event will emceed by Giselle “The Wassi One” Blanche and feature complimentary bites, cocktails and dancing to the beats of DJs International Stephen and Nickymix.

Tickets are $75* which also includes access to the Center’s 13th Anniversary Concert.

Proceeds from the after-party support the Center’s Miami Diaspora Fund, which funds the commissioning and presenting of multicultural artists who live in Miami or who share Miami’s New American view of the world.