St. Croix To Host Musical Fiesta Over President’s Day Weekend

[ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Island] – St. Croix is the place to be over President’s Day weekend with live music taking center stage amidst a stellar lineup of top local and regional artistes.

“So long I ain’t see you,” crooned Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull as he announced that “Fête.Vibe.Soca” will be headlined by Trinidad and Tobago soca sensation Nadia Batson and her all-female band, well known for hit songs including “So Long” and “Catching Feelings”.

The outdoor action takes place Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Frederiksted Pier from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. It will feature Virgin Islands star performers Cool Session Brass, Pumpa, VIO International and DJ Big Kyat.

Reggae Concert

The Division of Festivals is offering support to an independently produced reggae concert on Saturday, February 19, featuring the U.S. Virgin Islands’ own Pressure Busspipe and Jamaican Dexta Daps, at the Frederiksted Pier, offering patrons a star-studded weekend of entertainment.

Soca Event

Sunday’s soca event will be capacity-controlled. As a result, it will only accommodate vaccinated attendees, who must provide a verifiable vaccination card to enter.

“Vaccinate to Party Safe” Initiative

USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said the event is part of the Territory’s “Vaccinate to Party Safe” initiative. “We have been a leader in the Caribbean throughout the pandemic. Not only in terms of tourism arrivals and spending, but also with regard to protecting lives and livelihoods,” he said. The Commissioner urged Virgin Islanders to keep their guards up throughout the holiday weekend. Especially given the infectious nature of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Turnbull believes it is important for the Territory to host “Fête.Vibe.Soca”, especially following the cancellation of Crucian Christmas Festival events last month. “We want Virgin Islanders and visitors to the Territory to be able to experience the spirit and vibe of festival in a safe, festive environment,” he said.

Guests must comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, including physical distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitization.

Tickets

Tickets for the event, which is sanctioned by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health, are $20. The tickets are available for purchase at the Department of Tourism’s office in Frederiksted and the MTOC office in Christiansted.