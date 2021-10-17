Family Ties, Lunchmoney Lewis Co-writes Skip Marley and Popcaan’s “Vibe”

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Given the strong musical ties his father and uncle had with Skip Marley’s grandfather, Bob Marley, Lunchmoney Lewis believes they were destined to work together.

The Miami-born Lunchmoney is co-writer of “Vibe”, Skip’s song with Popcaan. “Vibe” was released on October 1 by Tuff Gong/Island Records.

“It made sense with all the history we come from with Bob, my pops, Jacob (Miller) and Uncle Roger. Skip’s very talented, he’s a good youth who’s very conscious and aware, so it felt right from the start writing with him,” said Lunchmoney.

Although they have been friends for some time, “Vibe” is the first song he and Skip worked on that has been released. They are also collaborating on songs for the Grammy-nominated artist’s debut album which is scheduled for release in 2022.

Lunchmoney, 33, describes Vibe as a “Caribbean sound with Afrobeat energy that came kinda natural.”

Family Musical Ties

He and Skip Marley’s roots are steeped in reggae. Lunchmoney’s father Ian and uncle Roger are co-founders of Inner Circle. The Grammy-winning band known as the Bad Boys of Reggae.

They played on Stir it Up, Marley’s classic 1973 ballad and performed at the historic April, 1978 One Love Peace Concert in Kingston, Jamaica for which Marley was headliner.

Skip Marley is the son of Cedella Marley, Bob’s daughter who is CEO of the Tuff Gong Group of Companies. Skip has had a clutch of hit songs. Collaborating with Katy Perry (Chained to The Rhythm) and Slow Down with H.E.R.

Since his initial breakthrough as a rapper with the 2015 song, Bills, Lunchmoney Lewis has co-written songs for some of the biggest names in pop music including Nicky Minaj and H.E.R. He has also worked with Jamaican artists such as Kranium and Tarrus Riley.

His latest song, Don’t Stop, is a collaboration with Trinidad James. It is scheduled for release in November.