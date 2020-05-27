Ambassador of Jamaica Congratulates Judge Renatha Francis

WASHINGTON, DC – Message from Ambassador of Jamaica Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks to Judge Renatha Francis, the First Jamaican-American Appointed to serve on the Florida Supreme Court:

It is with pleasure that I offer my heartiest congratulations to you, Judge Francis, on your recent historic elevation to the hallowed halls of the Florida Supreme Court.

Governor DeSantis’ announcement has left us all, as Jamaicans and Caribbean people, brimming with the pride usually carried by family members for one of their own.

It is a pleasure to watch you excel at one of the pinnacles of your profession on such a large stage.

Your promotion as the first Jamaican-American to occupy this position clearly signals that the Governor saw indispensable qualities in you, coupled with the qualifications that go into the making of a state supreme court judge. We concur with the Governor that you are most suitable for the seat you will be taking.

The Governor’s widely cited declaration regarding you— “I know she will serve our state well” – makes us especially proud of you, for it is a resounding vote of confidence. And again we join in endorsing those sentiments.

As a Floridian, an American, and a daughter of Jamaica you, Renatha Francis, exemplify the highest ideals to which all strive at the personal and professional levels.

This promotion also reminds us of the sterling foundation Jamaican society and its education system offers in producing world-class citizens. Wherever our people operate, we carry with us – and live true to – the pledge to devote ourselves to standing up for justice, brotherhood, and peace, while delivering on Jamaica’s commitment to “play her part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race.”

As Ambassador representing the government and people of Jamaica in the United States of America, I trust that I can speak for every well-meaning Jamaican at home and Jamaican-Americans here in the diaspora in saying we are rooting for your successful service alongside your soon-to-be colleague judges in this, the highest level of Florida’s judiciary.

We salute you, Judge Francis. You are truly an inspiration beyond the state of Florida. May God continue to be with you.

Audrey P. Marks

Ambassador of Jamaica

Washington, D.C.

May 27, 2020