Judge Renatha Francis, First Jamaican-American Appointed to the Florida Supreme Court

MIAMI — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.

Francis’ appointment fills the vacancy of former Florida Supreme Court Justice Robert Luck, who now serves on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit after being appointed by President Donald Trump. Francis will officially take her seat on the Supreme Court on September 24, 2020.

“Judge Francis’ story demonstrates that anyone who comes to United States has an opportunity to make the most of their God-given talents,” said Governor DeSantis. “Before immigrating to Florida, she ran two businesses and served as the primary caregiver for a younger sibling in Jamaica. After completing her law degree, she advanced to serve on the Miami-Dade County and then the 15th circuit court. Starting in September, she will serve as the first Jamaican-American to sit on the Florida Supreme Court and I know she will serve our state well.”

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled by this appointment and in the confidence that Governor DeSantis has shown by giving me this tremendous opportunity to serve the people of the great state of Florida,” said Judge Renatha Francis.

“As a student of history growing up, I was and remain in awe of the United States Constitution, its freedoms and its respect for the rule of law. I look forward to applying the law as written by the people’s duly-elected representatives as I serve at the highest level of our state judiciary.”

Renatha Francis

Francis, of West Palm Beach, is the first Jamaican American to serve on Florida’s Supreme Court. Francis currently serves as Judge for the 15th Circuit Court in 2019 and previously served as Judge for the Miami-Dade County Court in 2017.

Francis also served as an attorney for the 1st DCA in Tallahassee from 2011-2017. Before attending law school, Francis owned and successfully operated two businesses for five years.

Francis received her bachelor’s from the University of The West Indies and her Juris Doctorate from Florida Coastal Law School.

She and her husband Phillip are the parents of two sons, one of which was born recently. Francis will officially join the Supreme Court on September 24, 2020.