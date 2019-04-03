Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum to recognize tourism best practices

MIAMI – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is inviting nominations for the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) Awards from the region’s tourism and hospitality sector as it recognizes outstanding initiatives that are making a difference in the industry.

The CHIEF Awards were established five years ago to recognize, celebrate and share best practices, which are then presented at CHTA’s annual CHIEF forum. This year’s event is scheduled to take place at Hyatt Regency Miami from June 21 to 23, 2019.

“Caribbean hoteliers and tourism-related businesses continue to elevate their game, recognizing that offering incredible sun, sand and sea is not sufficient to compete in the growing global tourism marketplace,” stated CHTA president Patricia Affonso-Dass.

Best practices are being sought in four key areas: Environmental Sustainability, Operations, Sales and Marketing, and Social Responsibility.

Nominations of CHTA members may be submitted and drawn from recommendations by CHTA members, government tourism offices, travel industry stakeholders, CHTA strategic partners, and the general public.

Submissions will be rated on the approach undertaken, results achieved, and the application of the approach as a best practice.

Affonso-Dass noted “the nominations are also avenues for resort owners and operators to honor their outstanding staff members who made these practices the best.”

The CHTA president said the CHIEF Awards should contribute to the resilience and healthy growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors: “This year, we will be looking very closely at best practices which can be shared throughout the region. We want the finalists and winners to have bragging rights and we want others to aspire to replicate and adapt these winning initiatives into their own operations.”

Past award recipients in the Environmental Sustainability category have included Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort in Belize, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba, and the Rosalie Bay Resort in Dominica.

Top honors for Sales and Marketing have gone to Ocean Hotels in Barbados, Aruba Tourism Authority, The Somerset on Grace Bay in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Elegant Hotels in Barbados.

Previous winners for Operations have included the St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association, Ocean Two Resort & Residences in Barbados, and Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort.

The Social Responsibility category was introduced two years ago and top honors have gone to Ocean Two Resort and Residences and Hyatt Regency Trinidad.

The top three finalists this year in each category will be invited to present their best practices at CHIEF in June. The finalists and overall winner will be recognized at the forum’s awards session.

CHIEF will be held under the theme “Vision 2024: Embracing Change, Diversity and Growth”.

“As CHIEF enters its fifth year, our theme dovetails well with the awards’ objective of recognizing and sharing the outstanding work of many in our industry,” added Affonso-Dass.

Nominations are open until Friday, April 12, 2019. Applications are available here.

Registration for this year’s CHIEF event has opened, with details available at here or by contacting events@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.