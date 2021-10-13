Tanya Clarke, M.D. Expands Services to Caribbean Through UHealth International Patient Services

[MIAMI] – University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is pleased to announce that Dr. Tanya Clarke, assistant professor of Medicine, will now be available to see patients in countries outside the U.S. through UHealth International.

Specialties

Dr. Clarke is board certified in internal medicine. She specializes in the management of diabetes, dyslipidemia, obesity, HIV, arthritis, and memory impairment/Alzheimer’s Disease. Dr. Clarke has a strong focus in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease management and prevention, Plus, the health evaluation of elite athletes.

A native of Jamaica, Dr. Clarke’s core values and beliefs are centered on the holistic approach to health care, taking the time to understand a patient’s goals and concerns before personalizing medical recommendations. This effective perspective coupled with a comprehensive health and lifestyle assessment, medical history review, full ranges of preventive screening tests, and customized counseling are designed to help individuals receive world-class care and ultimately gain more healthy years doing what they love.

UWI Grad

Dr. Clarke received her medical degree from the University of the West Indies and was the first female – and only the second person – to graduate from the Faculty of Medical Sciences (UWI) with Distinction. She performed her general surgery residency at Yale University and her internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic Florida. Dr. Clarke has held several leadership roles at the University of Dundee Scotland and led research studies at the International Olympic Committee Headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Virtual Consultations

Dr. Clarke is available for virtual consultations by contacting UHealth International via telephone at 1-305-243-9100, email UHealthinternational@med.miami.edu or website https://umiamihealth.org/international-patients