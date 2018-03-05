Florida Chapter of the UWI Alumni Association Celebrates School’s 70th Anniversary

SOUTH FLORIDA – The University of the West Indies (UWI) which officially started on October 3, 1948 with 33 medical students at the Mona Campus in Jamaica, celebrates its 70th Anniversary in 2018.

There are now four UWI campuses in this regional institution, with over fifty thousand students across 17 English speaking Caribbean countries.

There will be a year-round celebration which will include lectures, conferences, symposia, community talks, gala dinners, luncheons, heritage and museum tours, sporting activities, exhibitions and a special cruise.

The UWI Open Campus, the youngest campus, born in 2008 is also celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2018.

As part of the 70th celebrations, January 23, 2018 was declared “Sir Arthur Lewis Day” and the University’s Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies will commemorate the work of Sir Arthur, the University’s first Vice-Chancellor, throughout the year as it celebrates the many years of research contributions to economic policies and processes in the Caribbean.

Offering over 800 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, the UWI has seen many developments and causes for celebration over the last 70 years, but some of the more recent ones include four UWI Mona scientists being selected to be part of the team of experts to prepare two Special Reports for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world body that assesses the science related to climate change, which speaks to the growing contribution to and recognition of the UWI’s research in the field of climate change.

UWI Mona also hosted 350 Caribbean young leaders at an historic Town Hall meeting with President of the United States, Barack Obama. The UWI’s newest Faculty – the Faculty of Sport was launched in 2017 to respond to diverse global and local opportunities in the sporting arena.

The University is also proud to boast the Usain Bolt Track at Mona which carries the name of its distinguished Honorary Graduate: Dr. the Hon. Usain Bolt OJ, who is also the Vice Chancellor’s Alumni Exemplar Sports Awardee.

The UWI Open Campus operates across all 17 UWI countries and offers online and multi-modal learning at the degree and continuing and professional education levels and grants certificates, diplomas and degrees in myriad disciplines, an example is its work with the Healthy Caribbean Coalition to deliver online and face- to-face training to build socio-economic and health human and research capacity.

The UWI St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad and Tobago is the home of the ‘Diplomatic Academy of the Caribbean’ and the phased UWI/ China Agricultural University Agricultural Innovation Park at the University’s East Campus – the 200-acre farm at Orange Grove. When fully operational the park will showcase advanced intensive agricultural production methodologies, using technologies and best practices from China and indigenous Caribbean knowledge of food production.

The Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, has developed the ‘One UWI App’ for students and alumni to engage with their Alma Mater; and the campus hosted His Excellency Ban Ki Moon, Secretary General of the United Nations in the Youth Symposium: “Caribbean Youth Speak: The World We Want Post-2015.

The University also continues to expand its global footprint with agreements with universities in America, China and Africa. Thus, the UWI is fulfilling its Mission “to advance learning, create knowledge and foster innovation for the positive transformation of the Caribbean and the wider world”.

The Florida Chapter of the UWI Alumni Association supports learning at the institution by the offering of annual scholarships. We are proud of the 70 years of service and leadership provided by our beloved alma mater! We call on alumni and friends from all UWI territories to unite with us to celebrate as “One UWI, One Alumni Family.”

Florida Chapter of the UWI Alumni Association Schedule of Events happening in South Florida

March 18 – Anniversary Church Service

Holy Family Episcopal Church

18501 NW 7th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33169

10am

June 16 – 70’s Fete

St. Benedicts Episcopal Church Hall

7801 NW 5th St.

Plantation, FL 33324

8pm-1am

Donation: $35

September 22 – Pelican Award Ceremony

Diecke Auditorium

5701 Cypress Rd.

Plantation, FL 33317

December 1 – Coalition of Jamaican Alumni Associations Walkathon

(More details to come)

For more information and to participate in these events please contact 954-732-3821 or email canicholas65@gmail.com