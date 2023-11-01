MIAMI — In an awe-inspiring tale of triumph over adversity, Herbert Lee, a Miami native, visionary website developer, and advocate for black-owned businesses, has relaunched the iconic platform SupportBlackOwned.com after a courageous battle with a debilitating stroke. After months of rigorous rehabilitation, Herbert Lee is back with renewed vigor, offering black-owned businesses an invaluable platform to promote their special holiday offers and events free of charge.

Founded in 2013, SupportBlackOwned.com quickly became a cornerstone of the black business community, connecting consumers with a diverse array of ~10,000 enterprises nationwide.

The stroke in 2020 posed formidable challenges for Lee, affecting areas of cognition, speech, and emotional expression. Undeterred, he embarked on an arduous journey of recovery, relearning critical skills and rediscovering his entrepreneurial spirit.

With unparalleled determination, Lee has successfully redesigned and relaunched SupportBlackOwned.com, ensuring it remains a beacon of support for black-owned businesses. The platform’s intuitive interface makes it seamless for consumers to discover and engage with a wide range of products and services offered by black entrepreneurs. From fashion and beauty to technology and hospitality, the platform encompasses a wide spectrum of industries and receives an average of 600 visitors per day. Lee’s mission is to create a space where consumers can make informed choices to support and uplift black-owned enterprises.

Lee shares, “The stroke was a turning point in my life, but it also reinforced my commitment to uplifting black-owned businesses. I wanted to relaunch SupportBlackOwned.com to provide them with an even stronger platform, especially during the holiday season which can account for anywhere from 20% to 30% of a retailer’s annual sales.”

In a generous gesture, Lee is offering black-owned businesses the opportunity to promote their holiday offers and events on SupportBlackOwned.com at no cost. This initiative is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the success and visibility of black entrepreneurs. Black business owners can visit SupportBlackOwned.com for more information and to sign up for a free business listing.

“After adding my business to the SupportBlackOwned.com directory and taking advantage of their paid advertising platform, I was able to quit my full-time job in large part due to the new customers I acquired through my visibility on the website,” says Bryon Jennings, Founder and CEO of Next Generation Payroll.

Herbert Lee’s journey serves as an inspiring example of resilience, determination, and the boundless potential for positive change within the black business community. SupportBlackOwned.com stands as a testament to the power of entrepreneurship to drive meaningful change and inclusivity.