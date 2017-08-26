Ft. Lauderdale – South Florida native of Haitian descent and a long time member of the National Urban League Young Professionals (NULYP) movement, Kerline Jules made history by becoming the first out of South Florida and the Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals Network chapter to be elected to serve on the Executive Leadership Team of the National Urban League Young Professionals.

During the 2017 National Urban League Conference in St. Louis, Jules secured 100% of the delegates votes, electing her the national Communications Chair, overseeing the entire communications strategy of the national organization, from internal communications to PR & Marketing.

As part of her role, she will lead a dynamic group of close to 50 + marketing and PR leaders.

Jules is no stranger to the seat, prior to her election, Jules was appointed late 2016 to the Communications Chair seat to finish out the 2015 – 2017 term. With recent changes to the organizations bylaws, the 2017 NULYP Executive Leadership Elections was the first time in history that the national Communications Chair seat was an elected position.

Jules has served on the national communications team as the Marketing Manager, spearheading campaigns like NULYPs Super Hero campaign. Prior to that, she served two-executive terms as President of her local NULYP chapter, the Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals Network, where she was instrumental in rebranding the chapter and increasing the chapter’s touch point in South Florida.

Keline Jules is not new to servant leadership, appointed by Florida State Representative Shevrin Jones, Jules served as the Chairperson of the South Florida Youth Summit, a premier, annual, high impact youth conference, for two years.

Nominated by US Congressman Alcee Hastings, Kerline is a graduate of the 2013 Congressional Black Caucus Institute Political Leadership “Boot Camp”, a highly acclaimed intensive leadership program in Washington, DC. She has also served as a Village Ambassador for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Blog, “The Village”, providing a voice and critical perspective on issues of concern within the African Diaspora community.

Kerline Jules has been recognized by Legacy Magazine South Florida 40 under 40 Leaders of Today & Tomorrow, Young & Powerful Group Rising Star Community Leader, ICABA Honors Rising Star Community Leader, Finalist for the Greater Miami Chamber Difference Maker Hype Awards, inducted into the 100 Outstanding Women in Broward County and named the Next Big Thing Movement Top 35 Millennial Influencer in the nation.

Jules earned her Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Miami in 2006.

She is the Founder of Jules Management Group, a boutique marketing management company and is a proud and active member of the South Broward Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The National Urban League Young Professionals (NULYP) is a National Urban League volunteer auxiliary that targets young professionals ages 21-40 to empower their communities and change lives through the Urban League Movement.

The mission is to support the Urban League Movement through volunteerism, philanthropy and membership development.