Asa “ThatBrandingGuy” Sealy added as panelist for Launch Music & Media Expo

Upcoming Launch Music & Media Expo – May 18 – SAE Institute in Miami

MIAMI – With his extensive background in Digital Marketing and proven tactics in building Social Credibility, ThatBrandingGuy has been added to the list of panelist for the upcoming Launch Music Business Expo and Conference taking place at the SAE Institute this weekend in Miami.

The classroom style setting will allow ThatBrandingGuy to present engaging content on building your social credibility and growing a loyal community online, giving attendees a much needed blueprint to experience success through the use of social media platforms.

The Launch Music Expo enables inspiring Artist, Producers, Digital Makers, and Entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from some of the greatest in the industry.

Other confirmed panelist includes, Lunch Money Lewis (Platinum Recording Artist), Bryan McKinnie (NFL Super Bowl Champion), Elizabeth Garcia (Ms. Corporate America 2018) hosted by Abebe Lewis (Circle House Studios).

The Expo takes place on Saturday May 18th, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm at SAE Institute, located at 16051 W Dixie Hwy #200, North Miami Beach, FL 33160.

Click here for tickets and more information.

See also: Miami Carnival Salutes Asa Sealy during National Small Business Week