South Florida Caribbean Black Business Month Spotlight Series

SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida Caribbean News has teamed up with Harris Public Relations to share some of South Florida’s Black-owned business stories. In a climate of people attempting to erase Black culture and contributions, we continue to elevate and celebrate our Black-owned business 365 days a year.

We caught up with Impressionist Painter, Gavin Jordan to find out more about his journey in the art world.

Can you describe your journey? Who is Gavin Jordan, and how did he evolve into the creative he is today?

In high school, I enjoyed doing art, particularly making sketches of almost anything and everything. Still, I never pursued it seriously as I wasn’t professionally exposed to art and artists, nor know anyone brave enough to pursue art as a career. Instead, I followed a more conventional and safer path which saw me going to university to study for a degree in accounting and economics. I also pursued a master’s in financial management and became a certified public accountant (CPA). My business career has been relatively successful, and I have held some very senior positions in corporate by working diligently over the last 20-plus years.

However, I have always felt that something was missing, like I was constantly swimming against the tide and never content with my achievements. As time passed and I felt less challenged in my corporate life, I felt a growing urge to reconnect with my artistic side. On Saturday afternoon in the summer of 2016, while doing a long-term assignment in New Jersey, I was driving by an art store and suggested to my wife that we stop so I could purchase some pencils to start sketching again. I started doing drawings of my family members and posted them on social media. The reactions from my friends reminding me of my high school talent reignited my love affair with art, which was apparently buried deep inside my consciousness. Initially, it was just a hobby and a way to unwind and express myself creatively after a long day in a linear and rigid corporate world.

As I continued to sketch and experiment with different mediums. I realized that my artistic abilities were growing exponentially. I immersed myself in art books, youtube, and online art communities to learn and expand my skills. With each piece I created, I could see the progress and improvement. It was an incredibly fulfilling and empowering experience, and I suddenly felt free, like I was given an endless open field to run and explore.

In 2017, after just one year of painting, I had amassed a catalog of approximately 17 pieces lying around my home. Not knowing who was doing these paintings, my family members who visited would ask who is the new artist we are now collecting. Based on the excellent feedback from friends and family, my wife registered me for the Liguanea Art Festival to showcase my paintings. The show was a success, and for the very first showing, I was able to sell 15 of the 17 paintings I took to the show.

This created an insatiable appetite for continuous exploration and my ambition to create the “best painting ever.” Soon enough, I spent every free moment sketching, painting, and exploring various artistic techniques. I eventually developed a type of painting I call sculptured paintings, and the positive feedback from friends, family, and even strangers further fueled my passion. I continued to showcase my work on social media and began receiving recognition for my unique painting style and ability to evoke emotions through my art.

The turning point came when I realized that art was not just a hobby for me anymore – it had become an integral part of who I am and my reason for being. The joy, fulfillment, and purpose I found in creating art were unmatched by any corporate success or financial gain. In my mind, I struggled for years trying to figure out how to balance these two opposing sides of me, and one had become more dominant. I was even told that I’m a different person from Mondays to Fridays than I am on weekends. Suffice it to say I needed to transition fully for my sanity and peace of mind.

Today, as Gavin Jordan, I am fully immersed in the world of art. I find inspiration in the beauty of nature, human emotions, and the intricate details of everyday life. My work aims to evoke feelings, tell stories, and ignite imagination in those who encounter it. My journey from a Corporate executive to a creative has been one of self-discovery, passion, and growth. It is a testament to the transformative power of following one’s true calling and embracing God-given talents.

What do you think has been the biggest challenge you’ve had to endure on your artistic journey? Tell us about your working process. How do you begin?

One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced on my artistic journey has been overcoming self-doubt and fear of judgment. When I started taking art seriously, I questioned my abilities and worried about how others would receive my work. I gave up on this journey many times, but something inside would always spur me to get back up and start creating again. It was a vulnerable experience to put my creations out into the world, not knowing if they would be appreciated or criticized. Additionally, having spent so many years in a corporate job, It took courage to let go of the familiar and embrace the unknown, trusting that my passion for art would guide me.

I work within the overarching theme of the “dangers of the single story.” So my process includes coming up with ideas of stories I would like to tell through my paintings which causes my viewers to imagine other narratives and perspectives that are not on the surface level. I then search through photos I have taken from my various travels or look at images from other artists that have enough elements of the theme I am working with to use as a reference to build on. This leads me to create several color sketches of a painting; I select the one sketch that emotes the feeling I hope my viewers will have, then start the actual sculptured painting. During the process, I periodically step back and evaluate the progress. I work on multiple paintings at a time, allowing me to emotionally absorb each painting and tweak it as I get additional inspiration in its direction.

What do you hope viewers will take away from your work?

I hope my viewers form an emotional connection and reimagine the place and time. I want them to feel a sense of resonance and emotional engagement, personal introspection, and to find meaning and interpretation; I want them to understand the universal human experience and encourage thinking beyond a singular narrative.

Any works-in-progress or upcoming projects you can talk about that excite you?

Yes, absolutely. I am currently opening my own gallery space in Flagler Village, Fort Lauderdale, called 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery, which I am excited about. The opening will take place the last weekend of October 2023. The space will showcase my new projects and the works of other emerging contemporary artists from the Caribbean. The preparation and curation of the gallery space and the potential to showcase my art to the public is exciting.

I am also booked to show my work at Spectrum Miami Art Fair during Art Basel week. This fair is a prominent platform that attracts a diverse audience of art enthusiasts, so I am also excited about this.

Additionally, I am flushed with new ideas for my new body of work, which continues to explore the human experience. Overall, it is shaping up to be a busy and exciting second half of the year.

Rapid Fire Questions with Gavin

Which artists have the most significant influence on your work?

Peter Terrin

Gene Pearson

Michael Murphy

Francoise Neilly

What is the meaning behind your artwork?

My artwork is meant to explore hidden narratives of everyday scenes involving people of color. These narratives are intended to emote varying feelings; fear, isolation, contemplation, belonging, etc., and to cause the viewers of my work to explore and imagine new things that are not on the surface of the painting.

Imagine that your paintings could talk. What would they say about you?

They would say thank you for telling the full story and sharing my inner thoughts and feelings.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Take more risks at a younger age and believe you are meant for greatness.

Describe in 3 words how social channels affect you as an artist.

Inspiration, exposure, and connection

If you could master one instrument, what would it be?

It would be the piano. It’s sophisticated yet versatile and can adapt to many different genres of music.

Movies or books?

Books – Particularly non-fiction.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#unconventionallybold

What is the best gift you’ve ever received?

My beats are solo headphones. I received this for my 40th birthday and use it when painting and working out at the gym.

If you made a documentary, what would it be about?

My documentary would be called “Lesser Known Voices.” It would tell the stories of people we interact with daily but never take the opportunity to know on a deeper level. The premise is that everyone has a story to tell if we take the time to listen.

More About Gavin Jordan

Gavin Jordan, a Jamaican-born artist, embarks on an artistic journey driven by a profound desire to awaken an appreciation for the hidden beauty within life’s seemingly insignificant moments. Through captivating artworks, he invites viewers to explore deep emotions and boundless imagination, transcending singular narratives.

With proficiency in impressionist painting techniques using oils, acrylics, and mixed media, Gavin skillfully employs a strong understanding of color theory, composition, and spatial arrangement. His creative process involves capturing random snapshots of everyday scenes or revisiting cherished memories, taking viewers on a transformative journey. He breathes new life into these images with each brushstroke, unveiling once-hidden perspectives. The result is a distinct creation, unfolding a story separate from its original time and place.

Gavin is fully immersed in art, finding inspiration in nature’s beauty, human emotions, and the intricate details of everyday life. His artwork often centers around the human figure, brought to life in three dimensions using his innovative technique with industrial screws. This approach creates a captivating three-dimensional effect, illuminating the central figure and immortalizing them within a new narrative. Gavin’s choice of vivid colors ignites raw sensations and evokes profound emotions. At the same time, the interplay of light and dark, achieved through the varying depths of the screws, accentuates the contrasts within the artwork. His unique works of art are a blend of modern impressionism, pointillism, and perceptual art. His style of painting is a true embodiment of both the technical skills he garnered throughout his corporate life and his God-given creative talent.

Gavin’s artwork has been exhibited in notable venues and events, including the group exhibition “Home Is Where the Art Is” at The ROK Hotel, Kingston, Jamaica (March 2023), his solo exhibition “Moments In Time” at The Sky Gallery, Kingston, Jamaica (November 2022), and the group exhibition “The Liguanea Art Festival” in Kingston, Jamaica (December 2017).

As a member of the Black Artists and Designers Guild and the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Gavin actively engages in the artistic community, fostering connections and collaborations.

In his free time, he enjoys spending quality time with his family, listening to books on Audible, and working out at the local gym.

Connect Socially

To explore Gavin Jordan’s captivating artworks, visit his website at www.gavinjordanart.com. You can also follow him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gavinjordanart and connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gavinjordanart.