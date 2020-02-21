Rasha Cameau Named Interim Executive Director of North Miami CRA

// // //

Cameau is the First-Ever Haitian American Woman to be appointed as Executive Director in North Miami CRA History

NORTH MIAMI – The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency’s Chair and Commissioners voted to appoint Rasha Cameau as Interim Executive Director of North Miami Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) during the February 12th CRA Board meeting.

Mrs. Cameau has served as the Director of the NMCRA for four years, working at the organization as it has continued to eliminate conditions of blight that exist within the City of North Miami, revitalizing the City’s physical, economic, educational and social resources.

Initially brought in as a consultant to guide the NMCRA’s organizational in-house operations, Mrs. Cameau’s accomplishments include reorganizing agency operations, updating the redevelopment plan, assisting numerous neighborhood businesses with grants, attracting new businesses such as Café Crème restaurant, and was part of the team that successfully negotiated a 29-year interlocal agreement with Miami-Dade County to extend the existence of the North Miami CRA to 2044.

“As a Haitian American working in South Florida, I’ve had the unique opportunity to dedicate both my personal and professional life to the diverse community of North Miami, so my new appointment as interim Executive Director is a true honor,” explains Mrs. Cameau. “I look forward to working with the City to advance the NMCRA’s efforts to invest in our community and improve the quality of life of all our residents.”

“Since Mrs. Cameau started working with the NMCRA, we’ve seen vast improvements across the agency, its programs as well as the City of North Miami as a whole,” says Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, Chairman of the North Miami CRA Board. “We expect her to continue to exceed expectations as she implements the Board’s projects and initiatives, this year and in the coming years, we are eager to see her continued success as the new Interim Executive Director.”

Mrs. Cameau successfully launched the NMCRA’s first-ever branding campaign for Downtown NoMi, including creating a new website; implementing streamlined processes for the CRA, and managing numerous capital improvement projects in the Downtown core. She also drafted the first Standard Operating Procedures Manual to ensure efficient and effective management of the Agency.

Prior to her role in North Miami, Mrs. Cameau was the founding Director of the Little Haiti Cultural Center, responsible for the creation of its operations and programming, policies and procedures.

Prior to that, she was the Little Haiti NET Administrator, responsible for business and municipal service relations.

One of her prized accomplishments was securing funds for and managing the construction of Toussaint L’Ouverture statue and open space.

Mrs. Cameau is a graduate of Florida International University (FIU) with a Bachelor of Public Administration as well as a Master of Business Administration.

She is also a Certified Florida Redevelopment Professional and She is Vice Chair of the NW 79thStreet Corridor CRA, and a trustee of the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida.