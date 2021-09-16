Miami-Dade County’s Cryptocurrency Task Force convenes

[MIAMI-DADE] – Today, the Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Task Force held its first official meeting. This meeting is a landmark for District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins. Higgins led the effort of creating the Task Force as the Prime Sponsor of the May 2021 Resolution. Commissioner Cohen Higgins endeavored to create the Task Force with the goal of exploring the viability of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in a government setting.

As of now, the Task Force is comprised of eight industry-expert appointees. They will work to study the possibility of incorporating cryptocurrency as a form of payment for County taxes, fees, and services. Plus, make other recommendations that may be beneficial to Miami-Dade County. In addition, the Task Force will bring recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners. Specifically on how this innovation can be beneficial to the residents of Miami-Dade County.

“Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are in their infancy and represent far more than a form of payment, these are burgeoning industries that I welcome in our County. I believe government should be proactive rather than reactive, and this is an opportunity to demonstrate that Miami-Dade County is committed to not only being proactive, but also that our County is open for innovation. I look forward to seeing the great work these professionals will do for the residents of our County,” said District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins