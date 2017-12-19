Diamonds International taps into cruise ship traffic for relief effort

Luxury retailer, Diamonds International tackles ongoing need in Caribbean after hurricanes

MIAMI – The Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma are slowly recovering, but still in crucial need of ongoing resources. Experts say it could take years, even decades before the affected regions can fully rebuild, and that the initial relief funding will not run the course.

In response, Caribbean luxury retailer Diamonds International is raising awareness and financial support through the ‘Help rebuild the Caribbean’ relief effort this holiday season, and tapping into its extremely high-volume traffic from tourists and cruise ship passengers to help.

In 2016, 24.7 million people cruised, and the Caribbean region was by far the most travelled to destination, accounting for 50% of overall international travel according to CLIA, the Cruise Lines International Association.

Albert Gad, Chairman & CEO of Diamonds International is calling on visitors to the Caribbean to help by giving back this holiday season. With 125 retail locations across 26 Caribbean islands, Diamonds International is the leading diamond & fine jewelry retailer in the Caribbean tax & duty-free market.

“We experienced Hurricane Irma’s devastation first-hand; 80% of the Diamonds International family lives in the affected regions, and many of them were directly impacted. We are so thankful that our employees and company survived, but the need is still strong,” says Albert Gad. “We all love the Caribbean, millions of people visit regularly and it’s time to give back. This is our way of giving back to the important people and countries that helped us grow into what Diamonds International is today.”

For $10, shoppers will receive two collectible Diamonds International Charity Charms that are unique to each Caribbean islands, and a complimentary Diamonds International charm bracelet. 100% of Charity Charm sales are donated directly to GlobalGiving, a global leader in disaster relief & recovery with more than 3,000 vetted local partners on-the-ground in over 170 countries.

Donations can be made here, until January 5, 2018. Charity Charms must be picked up in-store at any Diamonds International location.