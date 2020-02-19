Grenada hits the international runway with Fe Noel at New York Fashion Week

// // //

Designer’s “Daughter of the Soil” collection is an ode to her Grenadian roots, mixed with glamour and sensibility

St. George’s Grenada – Billed as one of the seven designers to watch at this year’s New York Fashion Week by Elle magazine, designer Fe Noel brought her new collection to life at New York’s Spring Studios Gallery Wednesday.

Grenadian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Keisha McGuire, celebrity publicist, Yvette Noel- Shure, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Patricia Maher, US Director of Sales, Christine Noel-Horsford, Sales Executive, Zachary Samuel, and General Manager at Silversands Grenada, Narelle McDougal, were seated front and on hand to provide support to this daughter of the soil.

Ambassador McGuire “emphasized the importance of supporting Grenadians on the rise in the international arena as they help shine a light on the country to promote the tri-island destination of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and fuel the nation’s success.”

“We are extremely proud of Fe, not just about her tremendous journey to being recognized as one of the industry’s influential designers but for her stellar representation of Grenada’s culture, lifestyle and creativity through her designs,” noted Maher. “It is our hope that young designers in Grenada will be inspired by Fe and even more motivated to excel on an international level.”

To a packed house of fans, well-wishers and industry influencers, the collection began with a two-and-a-half-minute video presentation featuring striking images of Grenada’s cultural character, Jab Jab, people who walk and dance through the streets wearing a horned headpiece covered in black oil and a prologue by her Grenadian grandmother outlining the journey of the “Daughter of the Soil.”

From sleek and draped nutmeg prints, an ode to Grenada being considered one of the world’s top producers of the spice, to elegantly flowing silhouettes in various patterns and shades of red, yellow and green–the colors of Grenada’s national flag, the eclectic collection received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

Fe Noel (born Felisha Noel) is a Brooklyn-based womenswear designer with a passion for travel, a love of vibrant colors, and a penchant for bold prints.

She entered the industry at 19, opening a brick and mortar boutique for vintage lovers and trendsetters in Brooklyn.

Since then her designs have been worn by the likes of Michelle Obama and Beyoncé and this runway show was sponsored by Estée Lauder.

Fe is heavily influenced by her Grenadian heritage and large, close-knit family. In addition to designing, she enjoys helping other young women start their own businesses, which she is able to accomplish through the Fe Noel Foundation, a program for young girls who are passionate about entrepreneurship.

