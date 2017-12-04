Miami Gardens – On Wednesday, November 29, 2017, State Representative Barbara Watson (District 107) honored local business owner, Joslyn Varona, for National Entrepreneurship Month.

During the month of November, many celebrate entrepreneurs for their contributions to local communities and the global economy.

“As a businesswoman and owner, Joslyn Varona has a hard-working, innovative and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Representative Watson. “She understands the level of commitment and fortitude necessary to execute her entrepreneurial goals.”

Gym Kidz Inc. offers fun and safe environments in which young people can learn gymnastics, life skills, and other exciting ways to be physically active and healthy. The organization has three locations and one mobile unit that provide services to South Florida.

Varona and her staff are committed to building healthier communities and providing access to underserved urban youth to participate in the sport of gymnastics.

“We are thrilled to have a Gym Kidz gymnastics center in our district,” added Watson. “It is imperative that we expose our youth to unconventional activities that may enhance their health, educational and athletic abilities.”

Gym Kidz Inc. also works with the Special Olympics as a training site and provides clinics to athletes with intellectual disabilities.