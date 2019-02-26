Caribbean Culinary Museum & Theater Grand Opens at Lauderhill Historical Museum

Artifacts from Around the Caribbean Region are on Display at the Lauderhill Historical Museum until March in the First Installation of a Unique Exhibition Series.

LAUDERHILL – On Friday, February 22, city and county commissioners, Caribbean dignitaries, and South Florida residents enjoyed a glimpse into the cultural history of the Caribbean region at the grand opening of the “Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater Exhibition” at the Lauderhill Historical Museum.

Distinguished attendees included Bahamas Consul General Linda Mackey, her husband Mr Stephen Mackey, Bahamas Consul Terry Archer, Broward County Vice Mayor Dale Holness, Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston, patron of the exhibition Lauderhill Commissioner Howard Berger, Lauderhill Commissioner Richard Campbell, Judge Jackie Powell, sponsors Primary Medical Care Centers, Joy’s Roti Delight, Tara Chadwick of History Fort Lauderdale, and many others.

Attendees Enjoyed The Museum

Jacqueline Lorber of the South Florida Symphony shared, “So nice to see all of these artifacts, and to see the similarities between different cultures. We are a united fold in so many ways.”

Guest Marilyn Gari expressed that she thought it was, “A great teaching tool to let all of the history come to life for those that were not exposed to it.”

Scarlette Clarke from Yellow Cab of Broward wrote, “This effort of love for our community transcends culture and people. It brings a level of understanding that demands kindness and compassion”.

Consul General Mackey shared that she thought it was, “Refreshing to see the taste and history of the Caribbean” on display.

The month-long, family-friendly installation will be available, free to the public, until Saturday, March 16th.

Guests may enjoy the artifacts, informational graphics, spices, produce, and culinary theater showings, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Caribbean Culinary Museum

The “Museum” section of the exhibition includes a broad collection of artifacts and memorabilia, including pieces from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Barbados and the Latin Caribbean islands.

Caribbean Culinary Theater

In the “Culinary Theater”, guests can watch as actors on-screen representing different islands of the Caribbean deliver a dramatic presentation of the meaning behind their shared culinary cultures.

The Lauderhill installation of the “Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater” is co-presented by City Commissioner Howard Berger and the City of Lauderhill.

The project was conceptualized by Calibe Thompson, David Muir, and Marsha McDonald. Respectively, they are the producers of “Taste the Islands” culinary and travel TV series, “The Taste the Islands Experience” food and drink festival, the “Reggae Reel” and “Pieces of Jamaica” photo exhibitions, and the “Diversity in Design, Art and Architecture” artist talk series.

The traveling exhibition is made possible by partners including the Primary Medical Care Centers, LOOP, Island TV, Community Foundation of Broward, Broward County Cultural Division, History Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau, Yellow Cab of Broward, and other host partners who are committed to honoring the cultural legacies of South Florida’s Caribbean community.

Caribbean Culinary Museum & Theater Grand Opening Photo Gallery