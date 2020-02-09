Reggae Artist Kalcium Pays Homage to Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – As a longtime resident of South Florida, it is no surprise that singjay Kalcium’s favorite NBA team is the Miami Heat. Yet, he has deep admiration for Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Love me Now, his latest song, Kalcium pays homage to the legendary guard who died at age 41 along with his 13 year-old daughter Gianna and seven other persons in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Los Angeles.

Kalcium wrote the song immediately after the tragedy. He was watching television with his youngest daughter and described that somber period as “a morning I will never forget.”

In Love me Now, he addresses the importance of sincerity among family and friends. Though social media has had some uncharitable postings about Bryant since his death, Kalcium us grateful those have been outweighed by the flood of compassion for his wife and three surviving children.

“Kobe’s death impacted the world tremendously. It’s great to see no negativity being brought up around his legacy,” said Kalcium.

A video reflecting on Bryant and Gianna’s time together has been released to complement Love me Now.

Kalcium was born Roshane Forbes in St Ann, a scenic rural parish in northeast Jamaica. Strongly influenced by Agent Sasco (aka Assassin), he has been recording since 2004.

Though he never met Bryant, Kalcium watched several games between the Lakers and the Heat, including the December 4, 2005 humdinger in Los Angeles when Bryant hit a match-winning three-pointer.

While Love me Now salutes Bryant and his legacy, it also acknowledges those who died in the crash.

“I would give my condolences to the family for the loss of their loved ones. I would encourage them to pray and be strong and continue to live in peace, love and unity,” said Kalcium.