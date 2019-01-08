Caribbean Food and Drink Festival “Taste the Islands Experience” Returns to Fort Lauderdale

Thousands Expected to Attend New 3-Day Weekend of Events at TTIX 2019, Celebrating South Florida’s Caribbean Cuisine and Diverse Cultures

FORT LAUDERDALE – For Fort Lauderdale visitors and residents, Caribbean dreams will come to life this April in a breathtaking riverside setting, with a delicious array of food, drink, music, and culture on display.

“The Taste the Islands Experience” (TTIX) will enter its third major South Florida staging, with everything guests have come to enjoy, and a whole lot more.

Caribbean food, travel, and culture enthusiasts will delight in returning favorite elements including Saturday’s open bars, restaurant row, island pavilions, celebrity chef demos, cultural performances, glam studio and culinary museum.

What’s new? 2018 guests had such a great time that the promoters have expanded the food and drink festival into a 3-day weekend.

The new Friday night event, branded “TTIX: Under the Stars,” is a laid-back evening of live music, good vibes, and island tapas prepared by visiting chefs from the Caribbean.

On Saturday’s main day of activities, new offerings include a rum sommelier, chef panel discussion, and tasting tour.

At Sunday’s “TTIX: Brunch on the Sunny Side,” attendees will enjoy tropical mimosas, steel drum music, a curated menu, and fashion show. They’ll have the option to follow up with a relaxing riverboat cruise through downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Culinary headliners once again include chef-hosts of the “Taste the Islands” TV show, Hugh ‘Chef Irie’ Sinclair and Cynthia ‘Chef Thia’ Verna.

Musical entertainment is slated to include the stylings of pop star J Perry, Power 96’s DJ Fergie, island-soul singer Lavie, and radio personality Sir Rockwell. New talent added to the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Starting this year, TTIX is a Fort Lauderdale Signature Multicultural event, thanks to the support of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Visitors and Convention Bureau (Broward County’s marketing department).

Other returning partners include Yellow Cab of Broward, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Yelp Fort Lauderdale, and Island Origins Magazine. Part proceeds will benefit non-profit partners Food for the Poor, and anchor location History Fort Lauderdale.

Discounted early pricing from $40 – $200 is available until January 31 via the event website and on Groupon. Standard prices range from $50 – $250, and will be slightly more at the gate.

Watch the 2018 wrap video here.

The Taste the Islands Experience Weekend

Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28, 2019

Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Food and spirits enthusiasts with a taste for island indulgences

Price: $40 – $250

“The 2019 Taste the Islands Experience” is produced by Island Syndicate, an agency that creates exceptional content and unforgettable experiences inspired by the Caribbean.

For more information and to stay up to date on “Taste the Islands Experience” events, click here.