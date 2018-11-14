Caribbean Culinary Museum a Big Hit at the 2018 Jamaican Jerk Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE – Thousands of visitors to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival on Sunday, November 11 interacted with pieces of history at the “Taste the Islands” Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater.

Guests were able to read about the origins of foods typical to the region, on a number of graphically illustrated poster boards.

They were also able to touch and smell some of the noted food elements like curry, cane sugar, coffee and tamarind, and observe artifacts including a coal stove, three legged dutch pot, an ice shaver and vintage ceramics.

Following their successful execution of the Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater at The 2018 Taste the Islands Experience (TTIX), the event’s producers installed the exhibit temporarily at the Jerk Festival in Sunrise, Florida.

Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater was conceived and created collaboratively by Calibe Thompson, one of the producers of TTIX, and Marsha McDonald, producer of the “Diversity in Arts” design discussion series, as part of a series of artistic and cultural presentations promoted within Broward County.

Funding for this project was provided in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council, as well as the following Funds from the Community Foundation of Broward: Fonda and H. Wayne Huizenga, Jr. Family Trust Fund, Gary J. Scotto Fund and Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund.