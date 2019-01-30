Caribbean Community Radio Station in South Florida, WZOP Back On Air

Dania Beach – As reported by NBC 6, on Friday, January 18th, the Caribbean Community Radio Station, WZOP building in Dania Beach was engulfed in fire.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt, thanks to The Hollywood fire department and emergency services. This means that the Caribbean Community Radio Station, WZOP is now without a home.

The mission and purpose of WZOP is give the Caribbean community a voice. Unfortunately, their mission has suffered a significant setback.

“The management of WZOP and WZPP thanks all our donors, sponsors and friends for making us the #1 FCC licensed Community Radio station in South Florida”, says Norman Lawrence, Program Director.

The station is extremely proud to partner with cities and local organizations to promote festivals, events and artists. They continue to help nonprofits, sports clubs and community agencies to deploy programs aimed at helping youth, disadvantaged communities, single parents, first time home owners and entrepreneurs.

While they have been able to continue automated Internet broadcasting, their production studio, administrative offices and main Broadcast studio were non-functional for a few days. To better serve the community, they will eventually need new permanent location and purchase new equipment and supplies.

How can you help WZOP?

Continue to listen, advertise with them, support their events and community outreach. And most importantly support the businesses and organizations and individuals in the community who support WZOP radio.

All their staff are serving the community. As such, they thank those who have already reached out and are assisting in one way or another.