Congresswoman Barbara Lee Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Barbara Lee released the following statement marking Caribbean American Heritage Month:

“Communities across the United States are home to proud, diverse Caribbean Americans. Every June, we celebrate the important contributions made by Caribbean Americans with Caribbean American Heritage Month.

“Caribbean Americans bring tremendous pride, love and dedication to this nation. They are our teachers, doctors, attorneys, entrepreneurs, and artists – their hard work uplifts our nation and brings communities together. I was inspired to join public service by my mentor, the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, a woman of Guyanese descent whose unbought and unbossed convictions opened the door for women in politics.

“This June, as we celebrate the accomplishments of Caribbean Americans, I encourage you to read and learn more about the rich culture and history shared between the Caribbean and the United States.”

Caribbean American Heritage Month Overview

Congresswoman Lee led the effort to establish June as Caribbean American Heritage Month over a decade ago. In June 2005, the House of Representatives unanimously adopted H. Con. Res. 71, authored by Congresswoman Lee, recognizing the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States.

On February 14, 2006, the resolution passed the Senate, culminating a two-year, bipartisan and bicameral effort. President Bush then issued a proclamation declaring June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month.

ADVERTISEMENT