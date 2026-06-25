Caribbean Airlines Launches Digital Gift Cards

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines has launched its new Digital Gift Card programme. This offers customers a convenient, flexible way to give, receive and redeem travel across the airline’s network.

Available from June 24, 2026, Digital Gift Cards can be purchased through Caribbean Airlines’ website. Customers can visit giftcards.caribbean-airlines.com and redeem cards toward eligible tickets and travel extras. These extras include extra baggage, pre-order meals and preferred seating.

The new programme expands the airline’s digital travel solutions. As a result, it is now easier for customers to plan trips, manage payments and share travel with family, friends, colleagues and clients.

Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer (Ag.), Varma Khillawan, stated: “We are continuously looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and make travel more convenient. Digital Gift Cards give customers a practical and flexible way to support travel for themselves or others, whether for special occasions, family visits, business travel or future travel planning.”

Delivered electronically by email, the gift cards can be redeemed online. In addition, customers can redeem them through the airline’s Reservations Call Centre, and at Airport and City Ticket Offices.

Customers can also store and manage multiple gift cards and travel vouchers through a digital wallet feature. This adds convenience for frequent travellers and gift recipients alike.

Available year-round, Digital Gift Cards support a wide range of travel needs, from personal gifting and milestone celebrations to corporate incentives. Additional information, including terms and conditions, denominations and redemption details, is available via giftcards.caribbean-airlines.com