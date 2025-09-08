George Goddard: Remembering a Steelband Pioneer

Von Martin Interviews George Goddard in 1982

I am honored that Mr. Von Martin gave me permission to republish this interview he conducted with my dad as his subject.

This hour and 15 minute conversation, is filled with a rich historic account that only someone of Goddard’s stature and experience can deliver.

On April 28, 2021 daddy would have turned 93 years old. Unfortunately, he passed away on January 18, 1988. To this day, I can still recall that Monday morning call. I miss my dad, but I have come to terms with his passing.

What saddens me, is that the steelband leadership has not given him the respect he deserves. There is no other leader of their association that has done more for the steelbands of Trinidad and Tobago and their members. If fact, he was a founding member of the first steelbands’ association. He also started the first National steelband, the first Steelbands Music Festival (for classical music), and the Steelbands’ Panorama, the largest and only serious competition for steelbands.

Were it not for Mr. Goddard’s decisions, the Northern Illinois University steel drum program would never have come to be. (More on that in future publications.) George Goddard was my father, but he was also the Godfather of the Steelband Movement. Enjoy. George D. Goddard.

