Caribbean Airlines Flights Affected by Tropical Storm Dorian

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Due to Tropical Storm Dorian, the following Caribbean Airlines flight for Tuesday August 27, 2019 has been cancelled: Flight BW 414 from Barbados to Port of Spain.

Passengers affected by the cancellation of flights BW 455 – Kingston to Barbados and BW 454 Barbados to Kingston Jamaica on August 26th, will be re- accommodated on Tuesday, August 27th on the following flights BW 3455 Kingston to Barbados and BW 3454 Barbados to Kingston.

Passengers are advised to contact our reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service.

To minimize inconvenience to customers holding confirmed tickets for travel during the period August 26 – 28, 2019, Caribbean Airlines is allowing persons whose travel plans are impacted by the tropical storm to rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, for travel up to September 08, 2019.

It is mandatory that customers contact Caribbean Airlines BEFORE the scheduled date of travel.

Full refund of fare paid, for travel up to September 08, 2019. The refund must be requested by September 02, 2019.

ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centres or at Caribbean Airlines Ticket Offices

Caribbean Airlines WILL NOT be responsible for arrangements or transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

These waivers include travel to OR from the following Airports ONLY:

Piarco International Airport, Trinidad

Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados

Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica

VC Bird International Airport, Antigua

Customers are advised to visit Caribbean-Airlines and check their FLIGHT STATUS before going to the airport or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for further details:

USA, Canada & St. Maarten + 1 800 920 4225

Caribbean & Guyana + 1 800 744 2225

Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname + 1 868 625 7200

Caracas + 58 212 335 7405

Jamaica (International calls) + 1 800 523 5585

Jamaica (Local calls) + 1 888 359 2475

All other locations + 1 800 523 5585

