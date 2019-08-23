Caribbean Airlines to Launch Service Between Kingston, Jamaica and Grand Cayman

Piarco, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines announced the start of service between Kingston, Jamaica and Grand Cayman, from October 29, 2019.

The flights will operate twice weekly to Grand Cayman from Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica each Tuesday and Saturday.

Now business, leisure and other travelers can easily connect to Grand Cayman from many of our other destinations including Trinidad, Barbados and St Maarten via Kingston; to enjoy all the country offers.

In commenting on the new route, Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer stated: “Grand Cayman is a welcomed addition to our schedule as we continue our mission to connect the Caribbean. We are excited to offer our customers more choice and more destinations for leisure and business travel with the start-up of our service between Kingston and Grand Cayman in October. Jamaica and Grand Cayman have always enjoyed a very close connection and this addition of 300 seats per week into either market will strengthen this relationship, and we are working closely with our valued stakeholders in Grand Cayman and Kingston to ensure the route is a success”.

Grand Cayman is the largest of the three Cayman Islands with an area of 122.23 km² (75.97 miles²) and a population of around 65,813. Tourism accounts for about 70% of the islands’ GDP, with tourist arrivals exceeding 2 million.