The Bahamas x Homesick Celebrate National Plan For Vacation Day

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – For the first time ever, travellers can be instantly transported to The Bahamas from any living space or at-home office. This National Plan For Vacation Day, The Bahamas and Homesick have teamed up to release a limited-edition “The Bahamas” candles. They’re inspired by the destination’s warm temperatures, unique culture and idyllic white sand beaches. To celebrate and inspire consumers to finally plan or research their next adventure, the duo are making it even easier to bring the scent to life by awarding one lucky winner the ultimate escape to the destination.

The collaboration is a seamless blend of the respite The Bahamas provides to travellers and Homesick’s mission. Using the power of scent to connect people to the places and moments that matter most.

The newly launched candle pays tribute to the country with a fresh tropical fragrance featuring notes of the following:

Pineapple halves reminiscent of Eleuthera’s iconic pineapple fields

reminiscent of Eleuthera’s iconic pineapple fields Coconut milk inspired by the coconut palms found throughout the country’s Out Islands

inspired by the coconut palms found throughout the country’s Out Islands Salty scents of sea air that draw people to the turquoise hued waters and pink sand beaches.

With a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $34, “The Bahamas” Homesick candle is packaged in a calming pastel print that reflects an island oasis. Each hand-poured candle offers a generous burn time of 60-80 hours. Additionally the unique ability to print a message from the heart to the candle’s jar makes for an especially meaningful gift (+$15). Consumers can treat themselves or share the gift of island time with a friend in need of an escape.

The limited-edition “The Bahamas” candles are available for purchase starting 25 January 2022 while supplies last.

READY TO PLAN THAT VACATION?

National Plan For Vacation Day is the perfect moment for travellers craving a Bahama Mama cocktail, rich cultural experiences and sand between their toes — to make it a reality. One lucky winner and a guest will be awarded a limited-edition Homesick “The Bahamas” candle, flights and a four-day, three-night stay at Caerula Mar Club, a luxury boutique resort on the unspoiled island of South Andros. The resort is spread across 10 secluded oceanfront acres. Features breezy outdoor spaces, Caribbean fine dining, and one of the most untouched beaches in The Bahamas. Caerula Mar Club was named one of the “Best New Hotels in the World” by Condé Nast Traveler in 2020. It was recognized on Travel + Leisure’s 2021 It List of The World’s Best More iNew Hotels.

FLYING FREE TO THE OUT ISLANDS

Now is the time to plan a vacation to The Bahamas as the destination has offerings to suit every traveller’s budgets and preferences with over 16 islands with unique personalities for visitors to choose from.