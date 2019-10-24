Jamaica Tourist Board Launches On-Location Webinar Series

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) announced the launch of its new on-location webinar series.

This new initiative aimed at Jamaica Travel Specialists, provides a live visual element to enhance how travel agents can better understand and sell the destination to their clients.

“Jamaica is experiencing a record-breaking year and in order to keep that momentum going, we have revolutionized the way we communicate with our valued partners,” said Donnie Dawson, Jamaica’s Deputy Director of Tourism.

“This new online format, which virtually transports our travel specialists to Jamaica, has boosted interest in our webinar series. We anticipate that this live, in-the-moment experience will excite the specialists and drive them to increase their bookings to the destination.”

Using a team of videographers to capture aerial as well as ground footage, representatives from highlighted locations showcase unique features, new product offerings as well as detailed information on hotels, tours, attractions and incentive specials. Videos are then saved online and can be accessed by agents that were unable to attend the original webinar.

The first live on-location webinar featured Azul Beach Resort Negril and Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience. The second featured Sunset at the Palms and Jamaica Culinary Tours. Travel agents should stay tuned as plans for more sessions are underway.

Click here to learn more about the Jamaica Travel Specialist program.