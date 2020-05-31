Jamaica Pegasus Launches ‘Intimate I Do’s’ – Wedding Packages In The Time Of COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Jamaica Pegasus announced the launch of Intimate I Do’s, new wedding packages specially designed for couples to tie the knot safely in the time of COVID-19.

Under terms of the new packages, wedding parties are limited to a total of 10 participants.

Ceremonies can extend for a maximum of two hours, with loving couples joined at the hip at an outdoor setting within the lush Jamaica Pegasus gardens before retiring to one of the hotel’s small indoor banquet rooms for the reception.

“COVID-19 has caused all of us to pause many aspects of our daily lives, but it can’t stop love,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “Our Intimate I Do’s wedding package enables lovers to tie the knot in style and in accordance with the latest health and safety protocols. The result is a wedding day that guests and newlyweds will most certainly never forget.”

Jamaica Pegasus Intimate I Do’s wedding packages carry a fee of US$250 for the wedding ceremony. Reception fees start at US$30 per person, with final costs subject to change based on menu selections. Add-on optional décor packages are also available.

For newlyweds taking advantage of Intimate I Do’s packages that also wish to start married life with a honeymoon at the Jamaica Pegasus, the hotel is offering special savings on accommodations. Nightly rates start as low US$182 per room, based on double occupancy, and include a complimentary upgrade to a one-bedroom suite, daily breakfast, room service delivery, use of the hotel’s private gym, free parking, and Wi-Fi.

Kingston’s most iconic hotel, the 300-room Jamaica Pegasus has long represented the very best of service and hospitality in Jamaica’s capital. The hotel routinely plays host to major events, as well as visiting heads of state, royalty, celebrities, and business moguls, earning a reputation over the years as the place to see and be seen in Kingston.

The Jamaica Pegasus is located within convenient distance of Kingston’s prime commercial center, as well as such noted attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park, allowing guests to do business and enjoy the best of Kingston with ease.