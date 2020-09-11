TASC LIVE Weekly Learning Series Spotlights the Flavors of Saint Lucia at Orlando’s

ATLANTA – The 1-year Anniversary celebration of Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) continues with a virtual learning series that highlights entertainment hot spots throughout the Caribbean.

This week’s stop on the celebration tour was Orlando’s Restaurant and Bar in Saint Lucia.

One of TASC’s primary goals is to provide travel advisors with continuous hands-on education and insider information to better sell the Caribbean. Every week during the month of September, TASC hosts a virtual “happy hour” event in a different Caribbean destination.

Located in Soufriere, the most picturesque town in Saint Lucia, Orlando’s Restaurant and Bar was recently recognized on Travel and Leisure’s 2020 list of the “World’s Best Restaurants,” and was the only Caribbean restaurant on the list. Participants in the TASC Virtual Party Series got a chance to experience virtually, what makes this award winning restaurant so special.

“We are proud to be in the international spotlight and extremely honored for this opportunity to ‘share the love’ by showcasing our decadent menu, signature drinks, magnificent views and unmatched hospitality. We have a fantastic team and the support of many local vendors and suppliers that help us showcase the splendor of Saint Lucia and everything that this beautiful island has to offer,” said Chef Orlando Satchel.

Chef Orlando conducted live demos of some of his signature dishes including the national dish of St. Lucia, green figs and saltfish. He also prepared a vegan entree that integrated some of the local fresh produce that he carefully handpicks every day at the local public market. He also took participants on a tour of his restaurant at Soufriere to enjoy a panoramic sunset view of the Pitons. The restaurateur also demonstrated social distancing measures that have been established to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff.

Saint Lucian rum was also featured, as mixologist and UK brand ambassador for the Saint Lucia Distillery, David Marsland, prepared a rum punch featuring the famous Chairman’s Reserve. He explained that the inclusion of rum soaked bananas in this drink helped to create a unique flavor that elevates the taste and rich body of the local rum. It also embraces the flavor of bananas that Saint Lucia is known for.

TASC’s showcase of some of the most vibrant dining establishments in the Caribbean is intended to generate greater awareness of the region in the lead up to the 2020/21 season.

After kicking off the celebration tour at Ana’s on the Beach in Antigua and Barbuda, other stops on the The Virtual Party Series are:

Travel advisors can earn commissions on group bookings at all of the establishments featured in The Virtual Party Series.

“Our 6000+ members are always excited about adding new products to their portfolios. We are so excited to take them on this virtual tour to discover some of our favorite Caribbean hideouts and to assist them in curating unique itineraries that their clients will enjoy,“ Fontenelle added.