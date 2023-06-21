St. Kitts Jets Into June with New JetBlue Service

Basseterre, St. Kitts – As the island of St. Kitts gears up for the Summer of Fun kick-off later this month, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority has been hard at work announcing monumental flight routes and expansions, networking with Caribbean tourism officials and key media to bolster destination awareness, and putting the finishing touches on the epic 3-night celebration at St. Kitts Music Festival.

In only the first weeks of June, St. Kitts has achieved several exceptional accomplishments, including the island’s first-ever partnership with JetBlue, resulting in year-round flights from New York’s JFK and the expansion of United Airlines’ service from Newark (EWR).

On June 6, St. Kitts, in collaboration with JetBlue, announced the commencement of direct, year-round service from New York’s JFK to St. Kitts, three times weekly beginning November 2, 2023. Operating on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, this brand-new flight service opens the island to the prominent New York market like never before. Increasing island accessibility will aid in developing the local economy that thrives on tourism and scaffold opportunities for cross-cultural collaboration and global connectivity.

Alongside St. Kitts’ partnership with JetBlue, the Tourism Authority has extended its partnership with United Airlines. Beginning December 2, 2023, United will provide direct, non-stop flights from Newark (EWR) to St. Kitts through August before taking a hiatus until December. This development has supplemented the current flight offering with an additional four months of non-stop service.

Following incredible success with interCaribbean Airlines’ flight from St. Kitts to Barbados, the airline has upgraded the aircraft from the 30-seater EMB 120 to the 48-seat ATR on a full-time basis, thus further improving regional connectivity.

“St. Kitts’ continuous growth in international connectivity is a testament to the strength and resilience of our island,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Less than a year after reopening our borders to tourism, we have seen fantastic growth and a demand for the island indicative of a strong and plentiful future for the destination.”

Summer of Fun

With strong attendance of tourism delegates across the Caribbean at CTO’s Caribbean Week in New York City, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority had the opportunity to share the island’s thrilling updates as well as promote the upcoming Summer of Fun, kicking off with the 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival. Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, CEO Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, and Deputy CEO Melnecia Marshall engaged in strategic meetings with tourism officials, key stakeholders, and media to further promote the destination and foster positive relationships with thought leaders throughout the industry.

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to share St. Kitts’ most recent developments at Caribbean Week,” said Melnecia Marshall, DCEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “We believe wholeheartedly in the spirit and character of St. Kitts and the Kittitian people, so it is always a joy to introduce new stakeholders to our island and further cement our place on the international stage as a premier destination.”

Upcoming Events in St. Kitts

St. Kitts will keep up its momentum as it soars into the St. Kitts Music Festival, occurring from June 22nd through 24th. This lively celebration will bring together the best of the music industry for three nights of parties and extravaganzas, the perfect tone for this year’s Summer of Fun. Following shortly afterwards, travellers are welcomed to Nevis Mango Festival (June 30 – July 2), St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week (July 13-23), Nevis Culturama (July 27- August 8), and Caribbean Premier League Cricket (August 31- September 30).

St. Kitts also boasts four nominations in the World Travel Awards for its excellence in adventure, culture, diving, and success as a tourism board. Voting is now open until July 9, 2023.

Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority website (www.visitstkitts.com) for updates and information.