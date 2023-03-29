St. Kitts Tourism Authority Showcases Summer of Fun at Miami Event

MIAMI – This week, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority hosted a media event to build buzz for the upcoming Summer of Fun, including the island’s 25th annual St. Kitts Music Festival. Drawing journalists and influencers across Southern Florida, the event served as a destination update that educated attendees about St. Kitts and the upcoming robust lineup of signature events.

Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour led the St. Kitts delegation to meet with approximately 20 guests – journalists representing top-tier travel, lifestyle, Caribbean, and news media outlets and influencers with engaged followers.

The Distinctiveness of St. Kitts

In addressing the gathering, Honourable Marsha T. Henderson shared her sentiment on St. Kitts’ distinctiveness. “While many islands wind down in the summer, St. Kitts is accelerating at full force for our “Summer of Fun.” The 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is kicking off the calendar of must-see events. This exemplary event draws guests worldwide to experience the destination and enjoy the A-list lineup. St. Kitts will also host St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament, and more. The breadth of experiences in the summer season appeals to every type of traveller. Thrill seekers will find diving, ATVs, hiking, and ziplining. The more leisurely traveller can unwind on sunset catamaran cruises, explore the island’s rich history, and savour authentic, island-grown Caribbean cuisine.”

Diverse Product Offerings

St. Kitts Tourism Authority CEO Ellison “Tommy” Thompson highlighted the diverse product offerings available for visitors this summer to the guests in attendance. In addition to the “Summer of Fun” activities, he showcased the island’s booming culinary and rum scene with a special focus on the Tourism Authority’s Kittitian RumMaster Program, launched earlier this year. Throughout the event, Tourism leaders also promoted increased regional lift via new interCaribbean Airways flights and American Airlines’ additional service from Miami to St. Kitts to support the Music Festival in June.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority consistently seeks new ways to share news on the destination with consumers in key source markets to drive tourism further and bolster the local economy. In addition to the media event, while in Miami, tourism industry leaders will also attend the Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 conference to meet with key partners, including cruise executives and tourism industry media.