New All-Inclusive Adults-Only Resort, Soco House Debuts In Saint Lucia

RODNEY BAY, Saint Lucia – Ushering in a new standard of luxury in Rodney Bay, the 76-room SoCo House in Saint Lucia is officially welcoming guests from around the world. The hotel commemorated its grand opening with a celebratory cocktail event and ceremony on March 25, 2023.

The adults-only all-inclusive boutique hotel is a delicate blend of unique charm and exclusivity for guests who desire modern, high-quality hotel amenities and personalized service. SoCo House is well situated in historic Rodney Bay, just a few moments away from many of the island’s finest beaches, popular restaurants, bars, nightlife, activities, and shopping. The hotel is a five-minute walk to the powder white sand of Reduit Beach.

During the opening ceremony, Chairman and CEO Mr. Ralph Taylor stated, “The SoCo Hotel brand promises modern, boutique all-inclusive hotels, farm to table food, in a laid-back adults-only environment with personalized service. Our brand also has a distinct offering in the all-inclusive category, as all meals are a la carte, with no buffets.” He added, “I’m excited to be back in Saint Lucia, the romance capital of the world, and our hotel is a great fit. It brings an exquisite product to the tourism scene.”

SoCo House Saint Lucia is a mix of European chic and modern-day vivacity within the rustic French Creole architecture, delivering a memorable vacation experience. The color palette and décor are clean and crisp throughout the hotel, accented by azure blue tones inspired by the ocean.

Dining

The tropical-inspired restaurant is a fusion of Caribbean and International cuisine, with made to order breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the signature style of the SoCo Hotel brand. The hotel’s expansive pool and terrace features and pool bar, perfect for afternoon lounging and cocktails. The SoCo Spa features massages, facials, and various body treatments, while the state-of-the-art fitness center is open 24 hours a day.

Guest Rooms

The SoCo House offers 76 spacious accommodations in four distinct room categories from deluxe rooms to suites. Each features king-sized beds, air conditioning and crisp linens. Rooms are outfitted with a 50” flat-screen television, wi-fi, cable TV, in-room safe, mini-fridge, hairdryer, tea and coffee making station, and an iron and ironing board. It is a mix of European Chic and modern-day vivacity to deliver a unique experience.