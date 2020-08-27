Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, Recognized as a Safe Travel Destination

St. George’s, Grenada – The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has recognized the Government of Grenada’s efforts in implementing enhanced health and safety measures and creating a safe, gradual plan in restarting its Tourism industry.

In a letter written by President and CEO of the WTTC Gloria Guevara to the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), she thanked the GTA for implementing health and safety measures in line with, “WTTC global Safe Travels protocols, developed to optimize sector wide recovery efforts by rebuilding confidence among travellers.”

This vote of confidence was given after the GTA submitted its health and safety protocols developed for the six subsectors of Tourism to the WTTC for review.

The subsectors include:

Attractions

Food and Beverage

Accommodation

Transportation

Tourism Services

Watersports

The World Tourism body approved the protocols and has now given its blessing for Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean to use its WTTC Safe Travels Stamp.

The Safe Travels stamp is the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp for Travel & Tourism, designed to address COVID-19 and similar outbreaks.

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique is now part of a fast-growing global network of important destinations that have committed to rebuilding confidence among travellers, and within the sector, so “Safe travels” can be enjoyed.

Speaking on the positive news, CEO of the GTA Patricia Maher said, “ We are delighted to be recognized internationally by the WTTC. The Ministry of Health, Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Grenada Tourism Authority have worked closely together to develop protocols for a new way of doing business in the Tourism industry and train and certify more than 1800 personnel. Our partnership has brought us this recognition.”

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen commented, “We are elated that the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) have accepted our protocols and they are of a global standard. This is an important message to share with our visitors as we resume commercial flights to the Maurice Bishop International Airport. We will use the Safe Travels stamp to showcase to the world that we are aligned with the WTTC Safe Travels protocols.”

Destination management authorities and companies using the stamp have confirmed that they have implemented, and will ensure ongoing compliance with, the Safe Travels protocols. The stamp is an important and powerful signal to travellers, workers and other stakeholders in the sector that Grenada has a consistent global approach to health and safety.