Summer Vacation In Florida: Fun For The Whole Family

Let’s be completely honest and admit that going to Florida isn’t really a revolutionary idea. It’s THE place to go on a vacation, and for a very good reason. Now, when you tell someone to go to Florida, the fact that this is a good idea doesn’t require much proof. It’s common knowledge. However, here are the top five arguments to further sway you if you’re still having some doubts.

1. Incredible beaches

First of all, Florida is known for its amazing beaches, whose downside is only the fact that they’re crowded. Now, you could, technically, go there off-season but there’s really no such thing as an off-season in Florida (at least, not in the way there is in other places). Still, if you are looking for this, May through October might be the right time for you to go.

There are so many amazing places you should visit, from Clearwater beach near Tmapa, all the way to Sanibel Island, or South Beach in Miami.

One amazing thing about Florida is that the average temperature of the air isn’t that different from the annual temperature of the water, which makes your beachside experience even more enticing.

Whether you’re looking for a vibrant social scene or a family-friendly environment, Florida has a beach for you.

2. Amazing sailing opportunities

One of the best things about going to Florida with your family is the fact that it gives you a great opportunity to take them sailing. There are a lot of boat rentals in Florida, but more importantly, there are many great sailing destinations. You can even include more of them in your trip and turn it into an amazing itinerary.

Out there on an open ocean, you and your family can spend quality time together on your own. There are no others to distract you, and with a place as beaming with tourists as Florida, this is really not that simple of a matter.

You also get a chance to turn this into a learning experience. Your kids are bound to appreciate a chance to develop a new skill or hone a new art. While teaching them about sailing, you also have a chance to teach them about the importance of safety and safe conduct while on a boat.

3. Water activities

You can go cycling or hiking anywhere in the world. Sure, Florida has some amazing tracks, but this is usually not the first thing that people think of when it comes to outdoor activities in Florida. What they think are water activities. Surfing, diving, waterskiing, and more are just some of the activities your kids may come to appreciate.

Of course, you need to pick the activities based on their age and their interests. Also, keep in mind that you can influence their interests while they’re still young. You take them somewhere, let them partake in activities, make sure that they have fun, and praise them for their talent/courage. Sometimes it’s all it takes for them to develop a life-long passion for water sports.

Most places in Florida have accessible equipment rentals and instructors, which will make it so much easier to get started. Just make sure that these instructors actually work with kids and that the equipment is suited to their age/size.

4. Family-friendly resorts

Florida is not just a place that you go to for a wild nightlife. Just because this state will be on the top of every list of places to visit while single, this doesn’t mean that it’s not filled with family resorts. Even without listing anything else, Walt Disney World Resort is in Florida, which is just a great start to debunking this myth. If anything, this would make Florida the No.1 place that most kids in the world would want to visit.

There are waterparks, museums, and all sorts of playgrounds for you to explore. It doesn’t even take that much effort to discover these opportunities.

Throughout the summer, there are so many festivals, ranging from food and wine festivals to music events. This means that, regardless of the interest or age of your kids, there’s probably something that they’ll be interested in. The biggest problem with these festivals is that you’ll depend on the timing (they’re not available all year round).

5. Opportunities for outdoor adventures

Previously, we’ve talked about hiking and cycling not being the primary motivators for going to Florida, but they’re definitely a nice bonus. If you’re staying there for more than a few days, you may need a slight change of pace. So, having this as an extra option sounds great, and there are many opportunities for outdoor adventures that you can use to break your travel routine.

One such activity is zip-lining, which is a thrilling adventure that you don’t want to miss out on. It’s adrenaline-inducing, but when all the safety rules and regulations are honored, it’s as safe as it can get. Kids between 9 and 17 need to be accompanied by a spectating adult, while children 3-8 must be accompanied on the same sled by a participating adult.

Nature in Florida is quite amazing, and exploring it on foot may be a great idea. The state is filled with natural springs, which are not even that far from most hotels and tourist resorts. The best part is that everyone who goes to Florida takes a photo on the beach, so why not add some diversity to your Florida vacation photo album?

Wrap up

The last thing you need to keep in mind when vacationing in Florida is that you have the freedom to fully customize this vacation and tailor it to your own family. Still, visiting beaches, sailing, and enjoying water activities is what most people go to Florida for. Then, add numerous family resorts and venues to the list, and you will make this argument even more compelling. Florida is a huge place with a lot of options and amazing activities. It is, therefore, more than worth paying a visit, regardless of how or who you’re traveling with.