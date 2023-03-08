St. Kitts To Host 25th Annual Music Festival With Epic Talent Lineup

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts Music Festival has announced a spectacular lineup of musical artists performing at the 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival from 22-24 June 2023, for a weekend of Soul, Soca, Jazz, R&B, Reggae and more.

Performers

Internationally renowned performers will include Chronixx, Koffee, Govana, Skillibeng, Air Supply, Valiant, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, Byron Messiah, and GrandMasters Band. Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

“For more than two decades, the St. Kitts Music Festival has anchored our island’s position as a music centre of the Caribbean. Our mix of internationally renowned artists and exceptional regional and local talent draws visitors from around the globe to St. Kitts,” said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour. “The weekend of events becomes more spectacular every year, and each year delivers a tremendous positive impact on our local economy.”

One of the most diverse musical events in the Caribbean, the 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival draws A-list musicians, island visitors, and locals for an on-your-feet celebration of exhilarating live music at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium. Spanning six days, this popular festival gets bigger and better every year, thanks to across-the-island experiences, including lunchtime concerts with local musicians, beach parties, boat rides, and more.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back for the top musical event in the Caribbean,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Summertime in St. Kitts is full of celebrations and events that showcase the island’s welcoming spirit, local culture and vibrant energy. There is no event better than the Music Festival to jumpstart our Summer of Fun.”

Please find more information on tickets and the line-up here.

Schedule of Events

The St. Kitts Music Festival kicks off the “Summer of Fun” for the Federation. It features programs across culture, cuisine, music, and adventure. Additional celebrations include:

30 June – 2 July – Nevis Mango Festival

13-23 July – St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week

27 July – 8 August – Nevis Culturama

31 August – 30 September – Caribbean Premier League Cricket

Beyond the scheduled events, St. Kitts offers exceptional eco-adventure from hiking and diving to horseback riding. In addition, a new Kittitian RumMaster rum tasting, history and theory program. Plus, a farm-to-table dining and a wide range of culinary experiences. Best of all, cultural excursions; historic sites; and more.

Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority website (www.visitstkitts.com) for updates and information.