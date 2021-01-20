Chronixx Featured on Biden-Harris Inauguration Playlist

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Ahead of tomorrow’s Inauguration Day, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris unveiled a 46-song playlist in honor of their administration’s upcoming arrival in the White House.

Rolling in at #18 is “Eternal Light,” the song sung by Chronixx and backed by the Free Nationals band. Chronixx and Bob Marley & The Wailers shine as the only Jamaican artists featured on this curated selection by DJ D-Nice and Issa Rae’s music company Raedio.

Listen to the full Spotify playlist here

For the 1st Quarter of 2021, Chronixx is slated to drop two new singles. His anticipated second album has been postponed from its originally intended 2020 release date. More details will follow.