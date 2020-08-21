JN Money to Give Scholarships, Tablets to Students in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JN Money will be providing 13 scholarships and 24 tablets to students in Jamaica for the new school year as part of the JN Money’s ‘Support A Dream’ back-to-school promotion which runs until September 7.

During the promotion, customers in the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Cayman Islands as well as other Caribbean territories where the JN Money service is available, will have the opportunity to nominate, and share the story of a student in Jamaica who could benefit from either a scholarship or tablet in its ‘Support A Dream’ back-to-school promotion.

Miss Sanya Wallace, senior manager, strategic planning and marketing, at JN Money Services Limited (JNMS), owners and operators of the JN Money brand, said the initiative was part of its annual back-to-school corporate social responsibility.

“Every year we try to assist parents in need whose children are excelling in school, by offering scholarships to assist with their education,” Miss Wallace explained.

She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has also presented added challenges for students, some of whom were having difficulty accessing classes online which have become an alternative to face-to-face interaction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting classroom interaction, we will also be donating 24 tablets in addition to offering 13 scholarships to students. The tablets are being provided because we know that many students do not access to laptops and rely on smart phones. The tablets will assist them in this regard.”

Miss Wallace said JN Money has over the years offered Jamaicans in the Diaspora the opportunity to assist students back home through various promotions.

“Last year, we invited our customers in the Diaspora to nominate a child in Jamaica, who would receive a scholarship to assist with expenses during the period. Owing to the pandemic, this year we varied the process by inviting them to visit our website to tell the story of a child who was excelling and would benefit from our assistance,” Miss Wallace explained.

To nominate a child, customers must have sent a transfer at a JN Money Branch or Agent location or by using JN Money Online during the promotional period and visit JN Money Back to School to submit the story of a child whose dream of achieving an education is in need of support.

Miss Wallace explained that over the years JN Money has contributed to Jamaica’s development through education and the company remained committed to this effort.

“Last year, we offered a total of 42 scholarships to students from across the island who performed well in school. In previous years, we also assisted parents with back-to-school expenses through several initiatives. This promotion is building on that drive to ensure we can provide an opportunity for as many Jamaican children as possible to receive an education,” she stated.